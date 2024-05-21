Apple WWDC 2024: Tech giant to launch iOS 18 and will be big on AI features

Reportedly this year, WWDC is expected to go around the next-gen iOS update which is iOS 18. This might be the most significant update since the inception of iOS. Apple is also expected to bring a focus on AI.

Apple is preparing for the next important event of the year, WWDC 2024, and here is an expected preview of the upgrades that will be announced during the event. The annual developer's conference will take place on June 10-14. WWDC will begin with an opening address on June 10.

This year's WWDC is likely to coincide with the release of the next-generation iOS upgrade, iOS 18. This might be the most significant upgrade since the debut of iOS. Apple is also likely to increase its focus on artificial intelligence.

"To improve performance and privacy, Apple is putting more emphasis on in-house AI technology and choosing on-device processing. It's interesting to note that Apple may soon launch its own chatbot," as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg reports, Apple and OpenAI have concluded a deal for Apple to integrate some of OpenAI's technologies inside the iPhone this year. According to rumours, one of iOS 18's AI-focused features would be "a popular chatbot" that is powered by ChatGPT.

With iOS 18, Apple may also provide general AI improvements to many first-party iPhone apps. The Notes app is anticipated to use on-device large language models (LLMs). You can incorporate generative recommendations, editing possibilities, and other features.

Apple is preparing to launch long-awaited AI features on its devices, which are anticipated to be introduced next month at Apple's annual developer conference. Furthermore, Apple Music might have auto-generated playlists and other features. We might see circular home screen icons, which could be incorporated into iOS 18 as Apple is expected to take hints from its visionOS interface. Additionally, subtle design changes in the Camera app are also anticipated. Apple is also expected to bring in an AI-based upgrade of its assistant Siri.

