    Apple WWDC 2024: Date, time of keynote CONFIRMED! iOS 18, AI update and more to expect

    Apple WWDC 2024 will start on June 10 and go on till June 14 next month. The main keynote event is on Monday, June 10, 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. The company has not officially given us any hints about the supposed AI news.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    Apple WWDC 2024 is just a few weeks away now and the company has confirmed the date and timings for the keynote event. One of Apple's largest WWDC 2024 events is anticipated, giving developers and other attendees a closer look at the new software updates and AI innovations that the firm has been working on for a few years.

    The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, has been quite public about the business's goals lately, which is not surprising considering that WWDC 2024 is quickly approaching. However, the firm has not formally given us any indications regarding the purported AI announcement.

    Apple WWDC 2024 will begin on June 10 and go until June 14 of the following month. Monday, June 10, at 10 AM PT, or 10:30 PM IST if you're viewing live in India, is the big keynote event. On the first day, you may either follow the live keynote updates on the Apple Events page or watch it live on Apple's YouTube page, where it will be aired live to a global audience.

    The new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS update, and macOS version for the corresponding devices will undoubtedly be included at the Apple WWDC 2024 keynote. Apple is also expected to discuss AI in public, most possibly for the first time ever.

    It is rumoured that the corporation is developing custom GenAI capabilities that will be included into the next iPhone 16 models. Additionally, significant improvements to iOS 18, Apple's largest update in years, are anticipated. These changes include additional customisation options for the home screen and a new avatar for Siri. It may also be revealed at the event that Apple and OpenAI and Google are in negotiations for a contract to run their AI apps on iPhones.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 8:30 PM IST
