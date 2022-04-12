Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple working on gaming controller? Here's what new patents suggest

    The patents indicate that the project is still in its early phases, since the images hint to several sorts of controllers. The first patent was issued on March 30th, and the second on April 10th.

    Apple working on gaming controller Here s what new patents suggest
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    A recent patent application from Apple adds credence to the company's frequent assertions that it is developing its own game controller for the iPhone and iPad. Patents discovered by various media indicate that the corporation may be planning to launch its own gaming controller. According to the source, Apple has received patents for gaming controllers from both the US Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office in the last two weeks.

    In one of the designs, the business depicts an attachment similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy Con, in which the controller is divided into two sections that can be connected to the device's side. According to the media report, this might work with both the iPad and the iPhone.

    The reports suggest that the second design discovered in Apple's patents is exclusive for the iPhone. This will function as a folding case with the buttons on the inside. The enclosure would also include a small built-in monitor or perhaps a touch keypad to provide consumers additional game material.

    Meanwhile, a third concept depicts a controller with a traditional joystick layout. This one is believed to function over Bluetooth with all Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac PCs. This controller will also have an unique switch that will allow you to engage a gaming mode on the smartphone or even answer a phone call while playing.

    Previously, in 2020, the business was said to be working on a gaming controller, but no progress has been made since.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
