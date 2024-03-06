Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update

    After much anticipation, Apple has finally released the iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update, which includes a ton of new features including the option to choose your preferred browser, support for third-party app stores, and new emojis. Check all the new updates.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    After a month of beta testing, Apple has finally released its iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update bringing in tons of features like new emojis, support for third-party app store support and the ability to select your default browser. Here's what to know about the update:

    New emoji
    Among the new emoji included in the most recent operating system update are a mushroom, a phoenix, a slice of lime, and heads that nod and shake.

    Transcripts for Apple Podcasts
    Transcripts of podcast episodes in English, Spanish, French, and German will be available on the Apple Podcast app, with text highlighting synchronized with audio. In addition, the content will be searchable and compatible with additional accessibility options like VoiceOver and text size adjustments.

    Enhancements to the Prevention of Stolen Devices
    The iOS 17.3 feature called Stolen Device Protection will offer a higher level of security everywhere. If your device is stolen and the Stolen Device Protection function is activated, the thief will not be able to access it and lock you out. More authentication would be needed on the iPhone in order to access some data or make some modifications.

    EU App Store updates
    Apple has made adjustments to the iPhone and App Store ahead of the deadline for IT businesses to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union. This will not be emphasized in updates for consumers in the United States. The update allows users to install programs from alternate app shops, enable support for alternative web browser engines, and utilize alternative payment methods on the iPhone, so opening the device to "alternative app marketplaces" for the first time.

    Although these modifications are limited to the EU, they represent a significant update to the iPhone's operating system and may have an impact on future changes made in the US or other nations.

    Other bug fixes and upgrades consist of:

    • If available, Caller ID will provide details about Apple-verified companies, such as their name and logo.
    • Using music recognition, you may add songs to playlists or your collection.
    • Siri can read aloud texts in every language that it supports.
    • Settings will provide more information about battery health.
    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
