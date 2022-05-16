Apple TV likely to be launched this year, iPhones expected to feature type-C ports

According to the rumour, the next Apple TV gadget may be priced lower to compete with rival streaming platforms and services such as Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others. "I believe that Apple's aggressive strategy of combining hardware, content, and service all through the recession will help close the gap with its competition," Kuo tweeted.

Many people throughout the world have desired for a USB type-C connector on an Apple iPhone. According to reports, the business is testing future iPhone models that might replace the Apple iPhone's lightning connection.

Apart from that, according to a different rumour, the Cupertino-based company is also working on a new version of the Apple TV set-top box. According to Kuo, the next Apple TV might be released in the second half of 2022 by Tim Cook's business.

According to the rumour, the next Apple TV gadget may be priced lower to compete with rival streaming platforms and services such as Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others. "I believe that Apple's aggressive strategy of combining hardware, content, and service all through the recession will help close the gap with its competition," Kuo tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the firm is also working on an adaptor that will allow future iPhones to operate with accessories built to work with the existing Lightning port, ensuring that consumers who own a Lightning port iPhone will not be left out of future capabilities. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, if Apple does go ahead with a type-C connector, it will not happen until at least 2023, and this year's iPhone 14 series will continue to use the Lightning port.

Apple will make it easier for people to charge their iPhones by switching to USB type-C, as well as streamlining the collection of chargers used by its devices. The majority of Apple's iPads and Macs already use USB type-C rather than lightning. This implies that consumers cannot charge their iPhone, iPad, and Mac laptops using the same charger. Wireless chargers for the iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as power bricks, employ a USB type-C connection.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expected the same thing, saying that it would just cause confusion. The new connections are also reported to be compatible with a wide range of non-Apple chargers, including those for Android phones and tablets.

