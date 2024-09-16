Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to roll out iOS 18 today in India: Which iPhones will get the update? Is your phone in the list?

    iOS 18 is launching in India today with exciting new features and improvements. The update will be available for over 25 iPhone models, from the iPhone 11 to the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, not all features, like the AI-powered Apple Intelligence suite, will be available on all compatible devices.

    Apple to roll out iOS 18 today in India: Which iPhones will get the update? Is your phone in the list? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iOS 18 update in India today, bringing a range of exciting features and improvements for iPhone users. Significant improvements to the user experience, additional app features, and improved personalisation are all promised with this version. iOS 18 will be pre-installed on the next iPhone 16 series, but many earlier iPhone models—more than 25—will also be able to receive the upgrade. The following is a list of iPhones that can get iOS 18:

    • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max,
    • iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

    Not every device will be able to use every function. There are a few models that will only be able to utilise the new Apple Intelligence suite, which includes AI-powered capabilities like ChatGPT-enhanced Siri. These devices include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 range.

    Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered suite of tools intended to revolutionise user interface with gadgets, will be a prominent feature of the iOS 18 release. But these won't be available until iOS 18.1, which is anticipated to release in October 2024.

    With additional customisation choices, accessibility improvements, and the future Apple Intelligence tools, iOS 18 promises to be a significant release that will further improve the iPhone experience.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXPLAINED how NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election gcw

    EXPLAINED: How NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    Apple surprise refund offer get rs 10000 back on iPhone 15 iPhone 14 purchases here is how gcw

    Apple's surprise refund offer: Get Rs 10,000 back on iPhone 15 and 14 purchases – Here’s How

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details

    This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH) gcw

    'This is my happy place, love being here': Sunita Williams on extended stay in space (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Bengaluru road rage incident Biker hurls abuses at driver damages car near Indiranagar metro WATCH vkp

    Another Bengaluru road rage: Biker hurls abuses at driver, damages car near Indiranagar metro (WATCH)

    Was Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia's love story real? Co-star Sujata reveals RKK

    Was Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia's love story real? Co-star Sujata reveals

    CBI claims Kolkata officer tried to protect rape accused, got victim's body cremated in haste AJR

    CBI claims Kolkata officer tried to protect rape accused, got victim's body cremated in haste

    Navika Sagar Parikarma II: Two women officers to lead Navy's 4th global circumnavigation starting from Oct 2 snt

    Navika Sagar Parikarma II: Two women officers to lead Navy's 4th global circumnavigation starting from Oct 2

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon