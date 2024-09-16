Apple to roll out iOS 18 today in India: Which iPhones will get the update? Is your phone in the list?

iOS 18 is launching in India today with exciting new features and improvements. The update will be available for over 25 iPhone models, from the iPhone 11 to the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, not all features, like the AI-powered Apple Intelligence suite, will be available on all compatible devices.

Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iOS 18 update in India today, bringing a range of exciting features and improvements for iPhone users. Significant improvements to the user experience, additional app features, and improved personalisation are all promised with this version. iOS 18 will be pre-installed on the next iPhone 16 series, but many earlier iPhone models—more than 25—will also be able to receive the upgrade. The following is a list of iPhones that can get iOS 18:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max,

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max,

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max,

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max,

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max,

iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Not every device will be able to use every function. There are a few models that will only be able to utilise the new Apple Intelligence suite, which includes AI-powered capabilities like ChatGPT-enhanced Siri. These devices include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 range.

Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered suite of tools intended to revolutionise user interface with gadgets, will be a prominent feature of the iOS 18 release. But these won't be available until iOS 18.1, which is anticipated to release in October 2024.

With additional customisation choices, accessibility improvements, and the future Apple Intelligence tools, iOS 18 promises to be a significant release that will further improve the iPhone experience.

