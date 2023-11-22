Apple's Tim Cook reveals who might replace him and what he expects from the next CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has held that position since August 2011, has said he wants to be succeeded by someone from within the company itself, adding that the iPhone maker has ‘detailed succession’ plans in place.

Although it seems doubtful that Tim Cook would step down as CEO of Apple anytime soon, he did acknowledge that the corporation is already making plans to have a replacement in place in case something were to happen to him.

Cook also spoke about how much he loves his job at Apple and that he doesn't see himself working anyplace else. He asserts that the trillion-dollar company is working on succession planning and has a thorough strategy in place for it to occur, if it is meant to.

Cook was discussing his priorities at Apple, his thoughts on the increasing popularity of AI, and other topics in a podcast with artist Dua Lipa. However, it's intriguing to hear Cook discuss his ideas for the future at Apple, particularly in light of his role there.

The Apple CEO was asked if they have plans for his successor to which he said, “We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans. Because something unpredictable can always happen. I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, I pray that it doesn’t."

Interestingly, he raised a crucial issue regarding Apple's desired course when selecting its next CEO. "I firmly believe that the future CEO of Apple should be someone from within. Thus, my responsibility is to ensure that the board has a variety to choose from."

Recent history has shown that other digital businesses have followed a similar path, with executives such as Satya Nadella being promoted from inside to take the helm of Microsoft. It goes without saying that when the time comes, Cook's replacement will have extremely huge shoes to fill and lead Apple into the next phase because he has played a key role in pushing the company to new heights.

