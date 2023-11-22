Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple's Tim Cook reveals who might replace him and what he expects from the next CEO

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has held that position since August 2011, has said he wants to be succeeded by someone from within the company itself, adding that the iPhone maker has ‘detailed succession’ plans in place.
     

    Apple Tim Cook reveals who might replace him and what he expects from the next CEO gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Although it seems doubtful that Tim Cook would step down as CEO of Apple anytime soon, he did acknowledge that the corporation is already making plans to have a replacement in place in case something were to happen to him.

    Cook also spoke about how much he loves his job at Apple and that he doesn't see himself working anyplace else. He asserts that the trillion-dollar company is working on succession planning and has a thorough strategy in place for it to occur, if it is meant to.

    Cook was discussing his priorities at Apple, his thoughts on the increasing popularity of AI, and other topics in a podcast with artist Dua Lipa. However, it's intriguing to hear Cook discuss his ideas for the future at Apple, particularly in light of his role there.

    Also Read | Here's how you can update your Aadhaar details for free before December 14

    The Apple CEO was asked if they have plans for his successor to which he said, “We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans. Because something unpredictable can always happen. I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, I pray that it doesn’t."

    Interestingly, he raised a crucial issue regarding Apple's desired course when selecting its next CEO. "I firmly believe that the future CEO of Apple should be someone from within. Thus, my responsibility is to ensure that the board has a variety to choose from." 

    Recent history has shown that other digital businesses have followed a similar path, with executives such as Satya Nadella being promoted from inside to take the helm of Microsoft. It goes without saying that when the time comes, Cook's replacement will have extremely huge shoes to fill and lead Apple into the next phase because he has played a key role in pushing the company to new heights.

    Also Read | Do you know Amazon is using advanced AI to spot fake customer reviews?

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI gcw

    Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    Here is how you can update your Aadhaar details for free before December 14 gcw

    Here's how you can update your Aadhaar details for free before December 14

    Elon Musk X to donate advertising revenue to Gaza Israeli hospitals gcw

    Elon Musk's X to donate advertising revenue to Gaza, Israeli hospitals

    OnePlus AI Music Studio launched Here is how you can make a new song in minutes gcw

    OnePlus AI Music Studio launched: Here's how you can make a new song in minutes

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Here's what you can expect from it

    Recent Stories

    India resumes E-visa services for Canadian nationals amid diplomatic tension AJR

    BREAKING: India resumes E-visa services for Canadian nationals amid diplomatic tension

    Kaathal- The Core: Jothika's salary in Mammootty's film will blow your mind rkn

    Kaathal- The Core: Jyothika's salary in Mammootty’s film will blow your mind

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style RKK

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months anr

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon