Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 update: Sleep Apnea detection, new controls, and more

Apple's latest iOS 18.1 update is here, bringing exciting new features to iPhone users! You'll now find dedicated toggles for AirDrop and Satellite in the Control Centre, making it easier to access these features.

Apple has launched new iOS 18.1 updates for both developers and the public on Monday, introducing several enhancements for iPhone users. This update includes new toggles in the Control Centre, adjustments to Notification Summaries, support for Sleep Apnea detection, and the ability to directly share Apple Music songs on social media platforms. This rollout follows the recent release of iOS 18.0.1, marking the first major stable update since the operating system's launch last month.

Also Read: Kia EV9 electric SUV launched: With 561km range, take a look at features, rivals and more

Key features of iOS 18.1 updates

The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 updates introduce dedicated toggles for AirDrop and Satellite in the Control Centre, allowing users to access these features more conveniently. Previously, these options were only available in the Connectivity window. Additionally, users will now find new Measure and Level features.

A significant new addition is Sleep Apnea detection, which Apple first highlighted during the launch of the Watch Series 10 last month. This feature monitors breathing patterns and alerts users to any disturbances that may indicate moderate to severe Sleep Apnea, which could require further attention. Users can manage these alerts through the Health app.

The Notification Summaries feature has also seen a minor enhancement, now displaying the number of notifications received next to the stack on the iPhone's lock screen, powered by Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, the App Store now supports natural language search, accompanied by a new splash screen to guide users on how to utilize this feature. It enables the use of descriptive app tags for easier app discovery.

The iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 updates are compatible with all iPhone models that got the iOS 18 update last month.

Also Read: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max manufacturing cost REVEALED!

Latest Videos