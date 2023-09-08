Apple releases major iPhone security update to protect from pegasus spyware

Apple releases crucial updates for iPhone to protect against hackers who have targeted a group monitoring the internet and government. Hidden hacking tools were detected by internet watchdog Citizen Lab, prompting urgent security fixes by Apple.

After researchers from a popular digital watchdog group Citizen Lab found a big security problem in Apple devices related to the controversial Israeli company NSO, Apple, in response, has rolled out security updates that fix two serious security issues. The Israeli firm has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 for alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists.

Recently, Citizen Lab said that they discovered a zero-click vulnerability, a major security issue, in a blog post. It implies that hackers can launch an attack without requiring the victim of the infection to open an attachment or any other file. Additionally, they claimed that the flaw was a component of an attack chain created to spread the Pegasus malware from NSO Group.

According to a blog post by Citizen Lab, "The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the most recent version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim." Researchers discovered the vulnerability and alerted Apple, which on Thursday issued a fix.

Another vulnerability was patched by the Cupertino-based IT behemoth, which claimed to have discovered it on its own. According to another report, the business may have discovered the second vulnerability while looking into the first. Reports further state that Citizen Lab did not offer any more information on the organisation or the impacted person.

