    Apple releases iOS 17.4.1: Here's why you should update your iPhone immediately

    Apple released iOS 17.4.1 Thursday, more than two weeks after the company released iOS 17.4. While iOS 17.4 brought new features to your iPhone, like new Stolen Device Protection options and transcripts in Podcasts, iOS 17.4.1 includes a handful of security and bug fixes for your iPhone.

    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Apple has released the new iOS 17.4.1 update for iPhone users on Thursday evening. We've heard that the next version is being prepared for iPhone users, who may expect small updates rather than substantial feature additions.

    The iOS 17.4 update introduced us to Apple's new-look iOS version, which includes various EU-centric improvements such as sideloading applications on iPhone, among others. Apple is aware of specific concerns that require quick response, and sub-version iOS upgrades address these security risks and help protect iPhone customers.

    Why you should update your phone to iOS 17.4.1?

    The iOS 17.4.1 update was released on Thursday night, and the majority of iPhone owners may download and install it on their device immediately. The iOS 17.4.1 update is explicitly mentioned by Apple in the change log, stating that it “provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

    The majority of the time, the changes are visible, even though the firm doesn't always emphasize the specifics of the faults that are being corrected. Apple does provide a security update in which all the information is revealed later. Apple tends to follow these patterns and provide updates that protect customers from potential problems since the business recognizes that security risks to its consumers are constant.

    The iOS 17.4.1 update notification will appear on your device. Here is how to install the update:
    1. Navigate to Settings
    2. Go to General
    3. Then click on Software Update and install update.

    Apple will request your PIN for authentication before beginning the installation of the latest update. 

    The new update is available for all iPhone from iPhone XS and later. The update size could range from 350 MB to 450 MB depending on the device. 

