Apple releases iOS 15.5 for iPhone users: Know how to update, what are new improvements

    With the latest update, Apple has also published the May 2022 security update for iPhones and iPads. This shall take a few minutes and make sure to connect to a stable Wi-Fi for a quicker process.

    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    Apple has begun releasing the new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates to iPhone and iPad customers. The latest version does not include as many big changes as the previous one, but instead focuses on improvements and a few small modifications.

    How to update your phone?

    Apple customers must go to Settings > General > Software Update to update to iOS 15.5. With the latest update, Apple has also published the May 2022 security update for iPhones and iPads. This shall take a few minutes and make sure to connect to a stable Wi-Fi for a quicker process. In addition to this, Apple has introduced the iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5. 

    What's new with this update?

    The latest Apple iOS 15.5 update includes improvements to Apple's digital card Apple Cash as well as a new function in Apple Podcasts to assist save iPhone storage space. The update simplifies requesting and sending money from the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. To make it simpler to handle cash straight from the Wallet app, new "Request" and "Send" buttons have been added to the Apple Pay Cash area of the Wallet app.

    For Apple Podcasts, it will now contains a new feature that allows you to restrict the number of episodes kept on your iPhone and automatically remove older ones. This update would fix a problem in which home automations triggered by humans arriving or departing may fail. Users of Podcasts will notice a new feature that allows them to limit the number of episodes kept on their iPhone and automatically erase older ones. There are also home automation improvements that improve a problem with the function that is triggered when people arrive or leave.

