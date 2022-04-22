Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger: Brazil judge

    In the most recent development, a judge in Brazil, a nation that has long questioned Apple's reasons for removing the device, has ordered Apple to pay a customer for the lack of a charger worth approximately $1,075 in damages. 

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger Brazil judge gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    A judge has ordered that Apple must reimburse a Brazilian customer who just acquired an iPhone for selling the gadget without including a charger in the box, which violates consumer legislation. According to MacRumors, the decision by the tech giant to remove the charger from the box created uproar in 2020. Apple stated the decision was made for environmental grounds, stating it is comparable to removing over 450,000 automobiles from the road each year.

    Nonetheless, the decision has provoked public and legal outrage.

    In the most recent development, a judge in Brazil, a nation that has long questioned Apple's reasons for removing the device, has ordered Apple to pay a customer for the lack of a charger worth approximately $1,075 in damages. 

    Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    According to article 39 of the Consumer Code, "tie sale" is an abusive and illegal activity in Brazil, therefore selling a cell phone and charger separately is not permitted. According to the report, Apple was jailed after selling an iPhone model and charger separately to a buyer in the city of Goi'nia.

    According to the decision of Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro of the Goi'nia's 6th Civil Court, Apple must reimburse the consumer R$ 5,000 for carrying out the "tie sale" of the company's products. According to Fernando Capez, the leader of the consumer group Procon-SP, Brazil penalised Apple $2 million last year as a punishment for breaking consumer law and insulting Brazilian customers.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today Know price how to buy and more gcw

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today; Know price, how to buy and more

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64 megapixel triple back camera reveals company gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications awards contract worth USD 278 million gcw

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications, awards contract worth $278 million

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    IPL 2022: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22 - adt

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch - gps

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon