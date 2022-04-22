Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger: Brazil judge

In the most recent development, a judge in Brazil, a nation that has long questioned Apple's reasons for removing the device, has ordered Apple to pay a customer for the lack of a charger worth approximately $1,075 in damages.

A judge has ordered that Apple must reimburse a Brazilian customer who just acquired an iPhone for selling the gadget without including a charger in the box, which violates consumer legislation. According to MacRumors, the decision by the tech giant to remove the charger from the box created uproar in 2020. Apple stated the decision was made for environmental grounds, stating it is comparable to removing over 450,000 automobiles from the road each year.

Nonetheless, the decision has provoked public and legal outrage.

In the most recent development, a judge in Brazil, a nation that has long questioned Apple's reasons for removing the device, has ordered Apple to pay a customer for the lack of a charger worth approximately $1,075 in damages.

Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

According to article 39 of the Consumer Code, "tie sale" is an abusive and illegal activity in Brazil, therefore selling a cell phone and charger separately is not permitted. According to the report, Apple was jailed after selling an iPhone model and charger separately to a buyer in the city of Goi'nia.

According to the decision of Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro of the Goi'nia's 6th Civil Court, Apple must reimburse the consumer R$ 5,000 for carrying out the "tie sale" of the company's products. According to Fernando Capez, the leader of the consumer group Procon-SP, Brazil penalised Apple $2 million last year as a punishment for breaking consumer law and insulting Brazilian customers.

Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability