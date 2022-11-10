Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' mode to iPhone, iPad with iOS 16.2 update: Report

    The mode is still unavailable to users as it is currently in beta. It aims to make the iPhone and iPad interface more user-friendly for those users who might find it too complicated. 'Custom Accessibility' mode is a "customisable, streamlined way to use your iPhone and iPad", according to Apple's internal description.
     

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Despite having a number of accessibility features, some users may find the Apple UI to be confusing. Apple is developing a new "Custom Accessibility Mode" for iOS in view of this. The new mode, which was originally seen by 9to5Mac in the second iOS 16.2 developer beta, is intended to provide a more organised method to operate an iPhone or iPad. A "customizable, simplified way to utilise your iPhone and iPad," according to Apple, is what the new mode offers.

    The new mode will let users to "configure things like UI and bigger text, apps viewable on the Home Screen, permitted contacts, and access to hardware buttons for when Custom Accessibility Mode is active," the firm explains in a blog post about it. To lock certain settings and stop others from changing them, users can establish a password.

    By pressing the side or home button three times in quick succession, users can at any moment turn off the Custom Accessibility Mode. The business emphasises that when the mode is on, the app's "interface becomes streamlined" and displays "bigger items." A basic lock screen with the command "Hold down to enter" will be part of the Custom Accessibility Mode interface's improvements. To make them easier to see, the icons will enlarge.

    There is no word on when the new Custom Accessibility Mode will be made accessible, but it will undoubtedly enhance the user experience for iPhone and iPad users. The new mode, which was discovered by 9to5Mac in the second iOS 16.2 beta, is not yet accessible to the general public.

    Along with the new Custom Accessibility Mode, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 also include the Freeform collaborative tool, revisions to the Weather app, and other significant enhancements. By mid-December, iOS 16.2 is anticipated to become available.

