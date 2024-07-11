'Mercenary spyware' explained: Apple alerts iPhone users in 98 countries; here's how to avoid attack

According to the Apple warning, they have detected that "you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is attempting to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID."

Apple has issued its latest version of the mercenary spyware attack alert for iPhone users in over 98 countries on July 11 which is likely to include India as well. The attacks, which put all of your data and actions on the device at risk of being hacked and tracked by malicious actors, have been branded as hazardous as the NSO Group's Pegasus. This alert has already been sent by the corporation, which usually sends them out when it notices significant hacking into iPhones and other devices.

Regarding the general messaging it provides with the impacted iPhone customers, the business said, "Apple sends an email and iMessage notification to the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the user's Apple ID." Once more, it's unclear right now who and how many Indian users got the message.

What does the message read?

The message reads, "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. Apple personally connects with these users and adds their Apple ID to personalise the communication." It's likely that this attack is directed especially at you due to your identity or occupation.

How to avoid the attack?

It is recommended that users who have received Apple's threat notification upgrade to the most recent version of messaging and cloud-based apps on their smartphone, as well as iOS 17.5.1, the operating system for Apple's iPhone.



Additionally, Apple has requested that customers activate the phone's built-in Lockdown Mode, which limits certain functionality while decreasing the attack surface of a number of functions. In order to safeguard users against fraudulent emails that pretend to be sent by the company, the company's support document also cautions users against clicking on any links in its threat notification emails and never requests that users install apps, download files, or send their Apple ID credentials.

Similar to other incidents, Apple declines to divulge the source of these assaults, despite the fact that the mail notice that iPhone owners received in this instance makes this quite evident. The company does highlight the extreme cost of owning these spyware tools that mean that the attacks mostly originate through state-run entities targeting select individuals.

The most recent Apple notice email provides afflicted iPhone customers with some crucial advice that is quickly cited. In order to prevent more harm or data loss, the firm requests that users turn on lockdown mode on their iPhones immediately away, upgrade to the most recent version of iOS 17, update all other Apple devices they use, and stay away from amusing messages and links from strangers.

Latest Videos