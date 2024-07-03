Apple iPhone to get THESE India-specific features with iOS 18

Apple continues to show its focus on the Indian market and its recent decision to launch stores in the country clearly gives us a closer look at its development and demand for iPhones as the sales pick up every year.

The most feature-rich iPhone update in recent memory is OS 18, which offers a plethora of personalisation choices, including the freedom to reorganise widgets and applications on the Home Screen. It also includes what is said to be the Photos app's "biggest" overhaul. Other quality-of-life enhancements included in iOS 18 are new text effects in iMessage and call recording.

Additionally, Apple has included a number of features to iOS 18 that are unique to India and are intended to improve the user experience in all areas of the iPhone. The changes primarily concentrate on improving communication, whether it is via multilingual Siri or the multilingual keyboard. Additionally, iPhone owners will be able to customise their lock screens with Indian numbers and enhanced language search.

Enhanced Language Search: This feature lets users locate terms using their preferred spellings regardless of the spelling style used in the material. There are Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati versions of this functionality. Multilingual Siri: In addition to Indian English, Siri now supports nine Indian languages. Combinations of Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu are supported for alarm clocks, app launches, directions, music playing, and weather checking. For Hindi-language inquiries, Siri may also reply in Hindi. Translate App: iOS 18 brings support for Hindi to Safari browsers, the Translate app, and other system-wide translation tools, such as Notes applications. Multilingual Keyboard: The multilingual keyboard in iOS 18 is one of its most notable features. iPhone 12 and subsequent devices will support it. Notes, Messages, and all other apps that use the keyboard are integrated with this capability. QuickPath and Emoji Prediction are supported by the multilingual keyboard, and extra language scripts are shown on each side of the suggestion area for smooth transition.

Additionally, it may switch to the appropriate language and recommendations automatically as you type, remembering the script from past chats. English, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu are among the languages that are supported. Improved Communication Features: iOS 18 brings Live Caller ID support, smart call history search, and a revamped phone keypad search and dialling experience. It also adds Live Voicemail Transcription in Indian English. Lock Screen Customisation: With iOS 18, users may now personalise the time in 12 different Indian languages—Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, and Telugu—by using Indian numerals.

iOS 18 eligible iPhones:

The following iPhones are eligible to get the iOS 18 update—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Latest Videos