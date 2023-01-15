Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection feature sending false emergency alarms: Report

    New York's Greene County and Pennsylvania's Carbon County in the US have experienced an increase in false 911 calls from local ski resorts due to Crash Detection. The Crash Detection feature was recently introduced by the US-based tech giant to its latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and new Apple Watch models.

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection feature sending false emergency alarms Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone and Apple Watch are still triggering false 911 calls from skiers and snowboarders because of the Crash Detection feature. The US-based tech company recently included the Crash Detection function to its most current iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and new Apple Watch models.

    According to a New York Post report, the crash detection has led to an upsurge in erroneous 911 calls from nearby ski resorts in the US counties of Greene in New York and Carbon in Pennsylvania. 

    Also Read | 4 WhatsApp features that might be rolled out in 2023

    According to the report, certain skiers and snowboarders' tumbles activate the Collision Detection function, which enables the newest iPhone and Apple Watch models to identify a serious automobile crash and promptly notify emergency services if the user is unresponsive.

    Since Apple launched the function last year, there have been several complaints of the problem in other well-known ski resort regions including Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, and British Columbia, Canada, according to MacRumors.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

    Apple claims that the Crash Detection technology is made to identify serious auto accidents involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger automobiles, including frontal, side, and rear-end collisions as well as rollovers. Your iPhone or Apple Watch will sound an alarm and display an alert when a serious auto accident is discovered.

    After a 20-second wait, your smartphone automatically contacts emergency services if you are unable to react. If you've added emergency contacts, your smartphone sends a message to let them know that you've been in a serious vehicle accident and to disclose your location. Your device will show a Medical ID slider if you've configured one so that emergency personnel may access your medical data.

    Also Read | Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8,000 early next year

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18 Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to launch on January 18; Here's how much it may cost

    Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8000 early next year gcw

    Apple to reportedly launch cheaper AirPods for roughly Rs 8,000 early next year

    NASA s James Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet LHS 475 b, says, 'almost exact same size as ours' - adt

    NASA's James Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet LHS 475 b, says, 'almost same size as ours'

    Here is why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why iQOO 11 5G should be your next smartphone

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out alert feature before forwarding media with caption gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out 'alert feature' before forwarding media

    Recent Stories

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: It is just an incredible dressing room - Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal ahead of derby vs Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'It's just an incredible dressing room' - Arteta lauds Arsenal ahead of derby vs Tottenham

    Watch Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries as she takes final walk at Miss Universe event video goes viral gcw

    WATCH: Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries as she takes final walk at Miss Universe event, video goes viral

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: That is a legitimate form of dismissal - Ravichandran Ashwin in Mohammed Shami Mankading Dasun Shanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'That is a legitimate form of dismissal' - Ashwin on Shami 'Mankading' Shanka

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon