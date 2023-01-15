Apple iPhone 14 crash detection feature sending false emergency alarms: Report

New York's Greene County and Pennsylvania's Carbon County in the US have experienced an increase in false 911 calls from local ski resorts due to Crash Detection. The Crash Detection feature was recently introduced by the US-based tech giant to its latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and new Apple Watch models.

According to a New York Post report, the crash detection has led to an upsurge in erroneous 911 calls from nearby ski resorts in the US counties of Greene in New York and Carbon in Pennsylvania.

According to the report, certain skiers and snowboarders' tumbles activate the Collision Detection function, which enables the newest iPhone and Apple Watch models to identify a serious automobile crash and promptly notify emergency services if the user is unresponsive.

Since Apple launched the function last year, there have been several complaints of the problem in other well-known ski resort regions including Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, and British Columbia, Canada, according to MacRumors.

Apple claims that the Crash Detection technology is made to identify serious auto accidents involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger automobiles, including frontal, side, and rear-end collisions as well as rollovers. Your iPhone or Apple Watch will sound an alarm and display an alert when a serious auto accident is discovered.

After a 20-second wait, your smartphone automatically contacts emergency services if you are unable to react. If you've added emergency contacts, your smartphone sends a message to let them know that you've been in a serious vehicle accident and to disclose your location. Your device will show a Medical ID slider if you've configured one so that emergency personnel may access your medical data.

