Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iOS 16.0.2 update now out, fixes camera shake issue on iPhone 14 and other issues

    iOS 16.0.2 update has been rolling out in India and it is recommended to update your iPhones immediately. iOS 16.0.2 update is 350MB on an iPhone 14 Pro, however, file sizes will differ from other iPhone models.
     

    Apple iOS 1602 update now out fixes camera shake issue on iPhone 14 and other issues gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Apple has finally published iOS 16.0.2, a software update that fixes a number of flaws that owners of the most recent iPhone 14 series have reported. Less than two weeks have passed since the Cupertino-based company began handing out iOS 16 to end consumers. Older iPhone owners will also benefit from the update's bug fixes. Let's look at everything that is new.

    According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 16.0.2 update does not provide any new functionality for iPhone users. Instead, the update corrects a number of problems for the iOS 16-compatible iPhone 14 and older iPhone models. The update resolves a problem that made third-party camera applications like Snapchat cause the iPhone 14 camera to wobble and vibrate.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 has crash detection feature; YouTuber stages car accident to test it | Watch

    The update also resolved an issue that caused iPhone users to repeatedly see copy-paste popups. Additionally, the iOS 16.0.2 update fixes an issue that made the setup process' display seem dark. The update corrects a fault that made some earlier iPhone models with replacement screens unusable after updating to iOS 16 for users of the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

    The update also includes solutions for additional issues, including the Copy & Paste prompts glitch, VoiceOver not working after a reboot, and touch inputs that were unusable after a service on select iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models.

    Also Read | Apple announces festive season sale, to begin from Sept 26: iPhone 13, AirPods & more to expect

    Shortly after the new iPhone 14 series was introduced, Apple discovered the flaws that it has now solved with the most recent iOS release. For instance, the camera shaking problem made the back camera shake a lot when using applications like Snapchat or Instagram, and the problem didn't seem to have a user-side remedy.

    The copy-paste flaw was also noted by Apple last week, and the Cupertino company stated that apps shouldn't request access to the clipboard on a continual basis.  Users only need to check if the new iOS 16.0.2 update has appeared on their devices by going to Settings > General > Software update on their iPhones.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 is easy to repair as Apple smartphone comes with removable back glass

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 has crash detection feature YouTuber stages car accident to test it watch gcw

    iPhone 14 has crash detection feature; YouTuber stages car accident to test it | Watch

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023 gcw

    Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Apple likely to redesign battery percentage icon after users complaint report gcw

    Apple likely to redesign battery percentage icon after users’ complaint: Report

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally coming to India confirms tech giant gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally coming to India

    Android smartphones may have Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14 report gcw

    Android smartphones may have Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14: Report

    Recent Stories

    First robotic kidney transplant performed at Safdarjung Hospital; details here - adt

    First robotic kidney transplant performed at Safdarjung Hospital

    National Cinema Day Brahmastra breaks advance booking records beats Yash KGF 2 drb

    National Cinema Day: Brahmastra breaks advance booking records; beats Yash’s KGF 2

    football serie a Is Juventus eyeing Antonio Conte as ideal replacement for Massimiliano Allegri? Will it be possible?-ayh

    Is Juventus eyeing Conte as ideal replacement for Allegri? Will it be possible?

    iPhone 14 has crash detection feature YouTuber stages car accident to test it watch gcw

    iPhone 14 has crash detection feature; YouTuber stages car accident to test it | Watch

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download - adt

    JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared; know steps to download

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon