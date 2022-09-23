Apple iOS 16.0.2 update now out, fixes camera shake issue on iPhone 14 and other issues

iOS 16.0.2 update has been rolling out in India and it is recommended to update your iPhones immediately. iOS 16.0.2 update is 350MB on an iPhone 14 Pro, however, file sizes will differ from other iPhone models.

Apple has finally published iOS 16.0.2, a software update that fixes a number of flaws that owners of the most recent iPhone 14 series have reported. Less than two weeks have passed since the Cupertino-based company began handing out iOS 16 to end consumers. Older iPhone owners will also benefit from the update's bug fixes. Let's look at everything that is new.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 16.0.2 update does not provide any new functionality for iPhone users. Instead, the update corrects a number of problems for the iOS 16-compatible iPhone 14 and older iPhone models. The update resolves a problem that made third-party camera applications like Snapchat cause the iPhone 14 camera to wobble and vibrate.

The update also resolved an issue that caused iPhone users to repeatedly see copy-paste popups. Additionally, the iOS 16.0.2 update fixes an issue that made the setup process' display seem dark. The update corrects a fault that made some earlier iPhone models with replacement screens unusable after updating to iOS 16 for users of the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

The update also includes solutions for additional issues, including the Copy & Paste prompts glitch, VoiceOver not working after a reboot, and touch inputs that were unusable after a service on select iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models.

Shortly after the new iPhone 14 series was introduced, Apple discovered the flaws that it has now solved with the most recent iOS release. For instance, the camera shaking problem made the back camera shake a lot when using applications like Snapchat or Instagram, and the problem didn't seem to have a user-side remedy.

The copy-paste flaw was also noted by Apple last week, and the Cupertino company stated that apps shouldn't request access to the clipboard on a continual basis. Users only need to check if the new iOS 16.0.2 update has appeared on their devices by going to Settings > General > Software update on their iPhones.

