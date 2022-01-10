  • Facebook
    Apple Fitness+ adds new features to help users achieve their fitness goals; Details inside

    Apple Fitness+, Apple's fitness-focused subscription for Apple Watch users, gets new Collections and Time to Run on January 10. 

    Apple Fitness+, Apple's fitness-focused subscription for Apple Watch users, gets new Collections and Time to Run on January 10.
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    Apple Fitness+, Apple's fitness-focused subscription for Apple Watch users, gets new Collections and Time to Run on January 10. Collections, according to the firm, are a pre-selected sequence of exercises and meditations from the Fitness+ library that have been "organised to help users in accomplishing a goal." The Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to assist users to become more consistent and effective runners. According to the corporation, the new features will help consumers achieve their health objectives in 2022.

    Starting with Collections, it will offer recommended strategies to assist users in making training decisions during the weeks. Existing Apple Watch collections include 30-Day Core Challenge, Pilates Posture Improvement, Yoga Balance Poses Perfected, Run Your First 5K, and many more. The Time to Run, on the other hand, will encourage people to run. Well-known Apple fitness trainers such as Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, and Scott Carvin will advise users, as will a new running trainer named Cory Wharton-Malcolm.

    Time to Run episodes also includes "motivational and energising music" handpicked by Fitness+ experts. It allows users to begin a run or do an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

    Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    Regrettably, the new features will be unavailable in India. Apple Fitness+ is now available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each year, its monthly subscription fee is $9.99 (USD) or $79.99 (USD).Fitness+ is available when an Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 7.2 is attached to an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14.3.

    Also Read | Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

