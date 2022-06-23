'Stay tuned': Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about rumoured AR/VR headset

The business is rumoured to be releasing an AR/VR headgear with numerous cameras. The mixed-reality headset has long been rumoured, and it is expected to be the "next big thing" after the Apple Watch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke openly about the company's AR aspirations for the first time. Cook advised AR fans to "keep tuned and you will see what we have to give" in his interview. This is perhaps the most direct signal we've had on Apple's development on a forthcoming headgear, dubbed the "mixed reality" headset in recent years. When the journalist asked Cook what he believes are the important factors, the Apple CEO replied he "couldn't be more enthused" about AR, despite the fact that technology is still in its early phases of application.

Apple's mixed reality headset has been rumoured for several years. The business is rumoured to be releasing an AR/VR headgear with numerous cameras. The mixed-reality headset has long been rumoured, and it is expected to be the "next big thing" after the Apple Watch. Apple has also allegedly accelerated the development of rOS, the mixed-reality headset's specialised operating system.

According to recent rumours, Apple has tested the mixed reality headset with corporate officials and is about to introduce it. However, this is one of the first times a prominent Apple official has commented on AR since the rumours began.

Tim Cook, on the other hand, has already discussed AR as a technology. He has also stated that he is a supporter of the technology and believes AR will play a significant role in Apple's future.

Nobody knows what the Apple headset will look like right now. However, if rumours are to be believed, it will be very different from the current VR headsets on the market. According to the company, the headgear features a "innovative three-display architecture" that combines twin 4K OLED microdisplays with at least six optical modules to give continuous "video see-through AR services." It is reported to have an M1 Pro-level processor and up to 14 built-in cameras for enhanced tracking.

