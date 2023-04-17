Apple BKC store to open on April 18; Check location, timings & other details

Apple BKC store: Apple iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag will be available at the retail store that features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Apple BKC, the Apple’s first retail store in India, will be inaugurated on Tuesday (April 18) at the Ambani-owned Reliance Jio World Drive Mall. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused repeated delays in the opening of Apple's first official shop in India. Apple has been doing business in India for more than 25 years, but this week the company will open its official retail locations there. Before the store's opening, the business has fully unveiled the BKC location after teasing various facts about the Apple Mumbai store over the last few weeks.

The retail location will sell a variety of Apple products, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lines as well as accessories like AirTag. More than 100 staff members who speak more than 20 different languages work there.

On the opening day, Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer. These free shows utilising Apple goods and services will unite tourists, regional artists, and creatives while providing hands-on experiences that honour the neighbourhood and its culture.

In Mumbai's Bandra East, inside the Jio World Drive shopping centre, on the ground floor, is Apple's first physical store in the country. The business has the official shop numbers G1 and G2 and is located on the mall's western side.

One of Mumbai's cleanest neighbourhoods, Bandra-Kurla Complex has adequate roads and a tolerable amount of traffic. National roads provide quick and easy access to the Apple BKC shop in Mumbai. Additionally, Bandra Railway Station is nearby. Maker Maxity is the bus station closest to the business.

Mumbai's Apple BKC opens its doors at 11 a.m. IST on Tuesday, April 18. The business hasn't officially disclosed its closing hours, although it is anticipated that it will remain open until 10 p.m.

