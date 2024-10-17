Apple is developing "Business Caller ID" to combat spam calls. Businesses can register on Apple Business Connect, providing their information for enhanced visibility across Apple platforms. This feature will be available to Apple users in early 2025.

"Business Connect was created to enable companies to give Apple users the finest, most accurate information possible. We're helping even more companies connect consumers, gain confidence, and expand with today's upgrades," stated David Dorn, senior director of Internet Software and Services Product at Apple. Businesses will have greater control over their visibility inside the Apple ecosystem, including listing in Apple Maps, Messages, Siri, and Wallet, thanks to Apple Business Connect.

Businesses of any size may register on the Apple Business Connect platform, according to Apple, using an existing Apple ID or by creating one for free. This will be visible to the billions of people who own Apple devices.

Both companies with physical locations and those who only conduct business online will be able to use this service. It allows companies to establish a distinctive online persona that makes it easier for consumers to recognize them when they get a call or an email with a promotion. The same name will be used in a few markets where Apple Pay is available.

Beginning in early 2025, users of Apple devices and services will be able to view corporate caller ID in emails, texts, and calls.

How to register for it?

Virtual, online, and service-based businesses can register for Business Connect using their existing Apple Account or by creating a new one. Registration can be completed on any device, including cell phones, tablets, desktops, or laptops.

Once signed up, businesses can customize their branding for free. Additionally, businesses can manage their location presence at scale through listing management agencies like DAC Group, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

