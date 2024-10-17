Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple announces Truecaller-like caller ID service for businesses; will be available soon

    Apple is developing "Business Caller ID" to combat spam calls. Businesses can register on Apple Business Connect, providing their information for enhanced visibility across Apple platforms. This feature will be available to Apple users in early 2025.

    Apple announces Truecaller-like caller ID service for businesses will be available soon gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly working on a caller ID service, likely to be called “Business Caller ID,” to help its users combat spam calls. Businesses may create an account on the site by providing their department, name, and logo.

    "Business Connect was created to enable companies to give Apple users the finest, most accurate information possible. We're helping even more companies connect consumers, gain confidence, and expand with today's upgrades," stated David Dorn, senior director of Internet Software and Services Product at Apple. Businesses will have greater control over their visibility inside the Apple ecosystem, including listing in Apple Maps, Messages, Siri, and Wallet, thanks to Apple Business Connect.

    Businesses of any size may register on the Apple Business Connect platform, according to Apple, using an existing Apple ID or by creating one for free. This will be visible to the billions of people who own Apple devices.

    Both companies with physical locations and those who only conduct business online will be able to use this service. It allows companies to establish a distinctive online persona that makes it easier for consumers to recognize them when they get a call or an email with a promotion. The same name will be used in a few markets where Apple Pay is available.

    Beginning in early 2025, users of Apple devices and services will be able to view corporate caller ID in emails, texts, and calls.

    How to register for it?

    Virtual, online, and service-based businesses can register for Business Connect using their existing Apple Account or by creating a new one. Registration can be completed on any device, including cell phones, tablets, desktops, or laptops. 

    Once signed up, businesses can customize their branding for free. Additionally, businesses can manage their location presence at scale through listing management agencies like DAC Group, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone tips: Here is how Apple users can lock any app using Face ID gcw

    iPhone tips: Here is how Apple users can lock any app using Face ID

    Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details

    Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently gcw

    Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features Check price features gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features

    iPhone 16 series: How to use and customise the Action Button? gcw

    iPhone 16 series: How to use and customise the Action Button?

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one? RBA

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon