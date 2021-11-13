Amazon Prime to now allow iOS users to share clip from films, series and more

According to a press statement from Amazon, the video-sharing capability will be available on iOS devices. When you're viewing a show, the Share Clip button appears with the other controls.

Amazon has announced that iPhone users will effortlessly share video samples of up to 30 seconds of certain of its Prime Video content directly from its app. According to the report, the option will initially be accessible for a relatively limited selection of episodes, but allowing users to share footage from shows is a different attitude than some other streaming providers demonstrate. According to a press statement from Amazon, the video-sharing capability will be available on iOS devices. When you're viewing a show, the Share Clip button appears with the other controls.

Tapping it will generate a 30-second video clip, which may then be fine-tuned to include the segment of the show you want to share. You can then share it by utilising Apple's built-in sharing function, texting it to a friend over iMessage, or publishing it on social media. When asked if the function will be accessible on Android, an Amazon representative informed that clip share is currently only available to iPhone users who have version 8.41 (or later) of the Prime Video app. It appears to be a no-brainer for any streaming service to include — people enjoy sharing snippets from the shows they're watching, and doing so is essentially free publicity for that show.

However, Amazon's competitors, such as Hulu and Netflix, adopt the exact opposite approach. When you take a screenshot while viewing one of their episodes, the video material is blacked out, leaving you with only the subtitles if you have them enabled. To begin, Amazon says users may only share snippets from 'The Wilds,' 'Invincible,' 'Fairfax,' and season one of 'The Boys,' but additional movies and series will be added later. It's unclear if we'll ever see this option for non-Amazon material on Prime Video.