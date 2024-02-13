Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon Prime is now asking users to pay extra for higher audio and video quality content

    Amazon Prime has recently removed high-quality audio and video features from its standard service, now charging users extra for these functionalities. To achieve this, they are introducing several changes to their streaming services, such as limiting password sharing and charging more for ad-free viewing.

    Major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime are currently aiming to increase their revenue and subscriber base. They are making a number of adjustments to its streaming services in order to do this, including restricting password sharing and raising the price for ad-free viewing. Furthermore, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound have been taken out of Amazon Prime's basic package, and customers are now need to pay an additional fee in order to access the high-definition audio and video streaming.

    Amazon has confirmed that it has not only added ads to its paid subscription but also removed the high-quality audio and video option. Now, customers may upgrade their Amazon Prime membership by an additional $2.99 per month to remove advertisements and restore quality. Removing the "Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities" from the ad-supported option on purpose, Amazon spokesperson Katie Barker told The Verge that these features are now "only available on the ad-free option, on relevant titles."

    Notably, Indian subscribers would eventually be impacted by the price increases across streaming services. As of right now, consumers in India may get Prime membership at a discounted price for Rs 1499 per year, Rs 299 per month, Rs 599 for three months (based on eligibility), or Rs 799 per year (basis eligibility) for the Prime Lite plan.

    For Rs 149 per month, customers of Netflix may purchase a Mobile plan; Basic plans cost Rs 199 per month; Standard plans cost Rs 499 per month; and Premium plans cost Rs 649 per month. Users of the Standard Netflix package can simultaneously stream in Full HD 1080p resolution on up to two devices. Users may watch content on up to four devices at once with the Premium package.

