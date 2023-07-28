Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 date revealed, starts on August 5

Amazon India is all set to host a new sale event on its platform, as Independence Day is nearing. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is promising to offer up to 40 percent off on phones and more.

Amazon India is getting ready for a thrilling sale event on its website in honour of Independence Day. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which will begin on August 5 and go until August 9, will provide alluring discounts on a variety of goods. As usual, Amazon Prime subscribers will get access to the offer one day earlier than everyone else. The sale will provide significant savings on smartphones and other electronics, giving it a good opportunity to get your preferred tech.

Customers may get a 10% discount off their purchases when they use their SBI bank credit cards. Amazon pledges to provide gadgets at "great prices," which translates to big discounts on a variety of goods. Popular smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and more will likely be discounted by up to 40%.

Also Read | Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

The teaser website advertises savings of up to 75% on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices for consumers considering buying laptops and wireless earbuds. Additionally, tablets from Apple and other manufacturers will be discounted by up to 50%.

Headphones and speakers will be discounted up to 75%, perhaps combining flat discounts and bank card deals, while laptops will be available with savings up to Rs. 40,000. The sale will include smart TVs, including 4K models, with savings of up to 60%.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which is a better phone?

Additionally, home goods like refrigerators and washing machines will be promoted at tempting discounts. Gaming fans should rejoice since the sale offers savings of up to 50% on Sony's PlayStation 5 and other gaming items. Additionally, there will be games with discounts of up to 80%.

Amazon has so far not revealed the exact price of any products that will be available on sale at a lower price.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max prices leaked? Here's what we know