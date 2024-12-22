Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to marry Lauren Sanchez soon; Check theme, Rs 5096-crore wedding plan and more

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly set to wed in a lavish $600 million Aspen ceremony. The star-studded guest list includes celebrities and high-profile figures, with the event featuring a winter wonderland theme.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in a lavish Aspen, Colorado wedding, which, according to Daily Mail, is likely to cost the American billionaire a whopping $600 million (equivalent to Rs 5096 crore). Since May 2023, the two have been dating. The Daily Mail exclusively reported that Bezos and Sanchez have booked a luxurious sushi restaurant called Matsuhisa in Aspen from December 26 to 27.

According to reports, their wedding would be a spectacular party with a Winterland theme. According to the New York Post, the American billionaire is expected to wed Lauren Sanchez in a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday. Five-star hotels in Aspen have also been booked to house the guests who will be attending the wedding and private mansions have been secured for high-profile guests.

Who will be attending Jeff Bezos' wedding?

The Amazon founder and CEO's lavish winter wonderland-themed wedding ceremony will be attended by a limited but star-studded guest list. Sources close to the couple reveal that the guest list will be an elite gathering of around 180 people, including many Hollywood celebrities and high-profile figures. According to Page Six, a number of celebrities and stars, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bill Gates, are expected to attend the extravagant wedding.

What can you expect from Jeff Bezos' wedding?

According to reports, the party planners who will be in charge of planning the lavish celebration have agreed to keep the wedding gala's specifics confidential. Aspen planner Sarah Rose Attman told Express US that planners are likely to "cherry-pick" their favourite items from across the globe and bring them to Aspen for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

Whether it's a Parisian dessert, a New York hairdresser, or their favourite band, the crew will make sure the couple's favourite things are in the city.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' to-be-wife is an American media personality who gained popularity as an entertainment journalist. She has served as an anchor on Fox 11 News at Ten and a guest host on The View. In addition to being the vice-chairperson of the Bezos Earth Fund and the owner of Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial video and production firm, Lauren Sanchez was included in People magazine's "50 Most Beautiful" issue in 2010.

The pair have remained silent on their wedding plans. They have not publicly confirmed their wedding date yet either.

