Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon, Congress party, Man United... Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more

    Musk has said that he wanted to own and privatise the social media giant because he believes it is not living up to its potential as a free speech platform.

    Amazon Congress party Man United Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United States, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly around 44 billion dollars, sparking massive interest among users of the micro-blogging site. Musk has said that he wanted to own and privatise the social media giant because he believes it is not living up to its potential as a free speech platform.

    The Tesla CEO said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

    Also read: 'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.

    Following this news, Twitter exploded with various memes as users asked the Tesla CEO to now consider buying others, including Amazon, Indian National Congress, football club Manchester United and more.

    Here's a look at some of the memes that have gone viral on Twitter:

    Reports suggest the Musk-Twitter deal was cemented two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9 per cent stake in the platform. The Tesla CEO said last week that he had lined up 46.5 billion dollars in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

    Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.

    Also read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga - from controversial tweets to actual takeover-dnm

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga – from controversial tweets to actual takeover

    Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for taking Twitter back from Wall Street

    'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal social media reactions

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal

    Elon Musk strikes $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, wants to make it 'better than ever'

    Motorola Moto G52 launched Know price features and other details gcw

    Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

    Recent Stories

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover - adt

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Hollywood Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap drb

    Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap?

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga - from controversial tweets to actual takeover-dnm

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga – from controversial tweets to actual takeover

    Explained What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over-dnm

    Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for taking Twitter back from Wall Street

    'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon