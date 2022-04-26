Amazon, Congress party, Man United... Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more

Musk has said that he wanted to own and privatise the social media giant because he believes it is not living up to its potential as a free speech platform.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly around 44 billion dollars, sparking massive interest among users of the micro-blogging site. Musk has said that he wanted to own and privatise the social media giant because he believes it is not living up to its potential as a free speech platform.

The Tesla CEO said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

Also read: 'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.

Following this news, Twitter exploded with various memes as users asked the Tesla CEO to now consider buying others, including Amazon, Indian National Congress, football club Manchester United and more.

Here's a look at some of the memes that have gone viral on Twitter:

Reports suggest the Musk-Twitter deal was cemented two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a 9 per cent stake in the platform. The Tesla CEO said last week that he had lined up 46.5 billion dollars in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

Twitter said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors and is expected to close in 2022, pending regulatory sign-off and the approval of shareholders.

Also read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days