Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion

America's Magnificent Seven tech giants (Apple, Microsoft, etc.) lost nearly $750 billion in market value after a stock market downturn. Proposed tariffs and trade policy concerns sparked fears of reduced consumer spending and corporate investment, leading to the Nasdaq's worst decline since 2022.

Amazon Apple Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Nvidia, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon and Meta make America's Magnificent Seven. The commercial dominance, technological impact, and effect on consumer behavior and economic trends of these seven largest American technology businesses are well-known. These seven most valued tech businesses lost almost $750 billion in market value in Monday's stock market meltdown. The Nasdaq saw its worst decline since 2022 as experts raised worries about proposed tariffs that would increase costs for businesses that depend on foreign manufacturing and parts.

Megacap IT firms had their market values fall during the terrible day for Wall Street, with Apple leading the way with a massive $174 billion loss. Leading AI chipmaker Nvidia was not far behind, losing around $140 billion as its stock fell 5%. In only two months after hitting a new high in January, the company's worth has dropped by over a third.

Also Read | Explained: Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors?

With shares of the electric car company plunging 15%, Tesla had the worst percentage decline—their worst since 2020. The firm is currently experiencing its greatest weekly losing run as a publicly traded corporation, having lost more than half of its value since mid-December. The losses on Monday alone totaled $130 billion.

Other major tech companies were also affected. While Amazon and Meta lost $50 billion and $70 billion, respectively, Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, had their market capitalization decline by $98 billion and $95 billion. Microsoft and Amazon had at least a 2% decline, while Alphabet and Meta each saw a decline of almost 4%. With shares more than 14% below their peak, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund officially entered correction zone after plunging more than 4%.

Also Read | Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters

Stock markets worldwide suffered significant losses following a major selloff in the US, sparked by President Donald Trump’s refusal to dismiss concerns that his tariff policies could lead to a recession in the American economy. His shifting trade policies involving Mexico, Canada, and China further fuelled fears of reduced consumer spending and corporate investment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users ddr

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet coming to India! How Bharti Airtel-SpaceX deal will benefit users

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla vkp

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal

Apple iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming! gcw

iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links dmn

MHA imposes 5-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for terrorist links

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity SRI

Office Vastu: Designing a workspace for success and productivity

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

BREAKING: 9 convicted in NIA case linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force's drone smuggling of arms and explosives

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host gcw

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 affordable black edition cars under Rs 15 lakhs

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon