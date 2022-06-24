Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Alexa could imitate the voice like anyone you wish; Know more

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, is becoming more intimate than ever. The business is working on a technique that would allow Alexa to duplicate any sound after hearing less than a minute of audio.

    According to the company's Senior Vice President, Rohit Prasad, the purpose of this future function is to preserve memories after "so many of us lost someone we love during the epidemic." Amazon has not stated when this functionality will be available. According to the business, its goal is to develop "generisable intelligence." "with Alexa, or the capacity to adapt to user contexts and acquire new concepts with minimal outside assistance.

    During a conference in Las Vegas, Amazon outlined its vision for companionship with Alexa. Users will be able to give Alexa whatever voice they choose with the future capability. It might be one of their favourite figures or celebrities, or someone from their family, such as a later grandma. During the conference, the business exhibited a sample video in which Alexa was asked, "Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?" to which the virtual assistant answered in the voice of the individual's grandmother.

    This comes just after Amazon unveiled Proteus, their first completely autonomous robot. Amazon claims Proteus can function autonomously, without human intervention, which means the robot is not restricted to certain regions of the warehouse and can work alongside workers in the same location.

    In other news, California will be "among the first" cities in the United States to have access to the company's developing drone delivery service, Prime Air. Lockeford is a tiny census-designated place of around 3,500 people located about 30 minutes from Stockton.

    According to the company, it is presently working with the FAA to get clearance for drone-based deliveries, which are expected to commence before the end of the year. Select consumers in the region will soon have the option of receiving drone delivery on thousands of goods. The drones can travel at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour while carrying a payload of five pounds.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
