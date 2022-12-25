Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A bug reportedly creating random events at Google Calendar; Details here

    Tech giant Google’s time-management and scheduling calendar service ‘Google Calendar’ is reportedly creating random events based on emails and newsletters from Gmail. There is no clear pattern of this bug, but it does seem that emails with dates mentioned might be the trigger.

    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Tech giant Google’s service, Google Calendar users recently spotted some bugs in the app, as per a report. An unidentified flaw caused the software to generate random events depending on each email the user received and stored in their inbox, according to a report.

    As a result, several people on Twitter uploaded screenshots of the problem and stated that random events were being added to the Google Calendar. Several individuals discussed this issue on Twitter. One user said, "Random bug(?) in @googlecalendar," while another said, "My @googlecalendar has begun generating random events based on emails I've gotten only it's just like, random marketing stuff and newsletters." Unexpected emails are appearing in my calendar as events.

    One incident involved the creation of an all-day calendar event and a reminder message on Android cellphones for the "US Financial Privacy Notice," according to many users.

    Well, glitches can occur at any time, but one can prevent them by heading to Settings and choosing Events. Afterward, disable "Automatically add events" from Gmail from my calendar. By doing this, the app's ability to create or manage events via Gmail will be immediately disabled.

    In addition to this upgrade, Google recently held its Google for India events where it unveiled a number of new capabilities relating to AI and other areas. At the occasion, the business discussed its efforts to spot doctor's prescriptions with sloppy handwriting.

    This feature, in particular, is still a research prototype and not yet suitable for general usage. A Google official showed out the functionality, claiming that once it is released, it will make it easier for people to capture photos and upload them from their photo libraries.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
