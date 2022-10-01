Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G launch in India: Does your smartphone support 5G network? Here's how to check it

    The 5G network is making its public debut in India at the India Mobile Congress. PM Modi is launching the next-generation mobile network in India in the festive season and the telecom giants are also expected to announce their 5G plans soon. If you still don’t know if your phone supports 5G network, here is a step-by-step guide for you to help you out.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    At the India Mobile Congress, the 5G network will make its public debut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching India's next-generation mobile network during the Christmas season, and telecom behemoths are likely to reveal their 5G plans shortly as well. For those who are unaware, the speed of the country's 5G network will be around ten times that of present 4G services. 

    In July, the Indian government sold 5G spectrum for over Rs. 1.50 lakh crore, headed by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and an Adani Group entity. Jio has stated that it would debut standalone 5G services in four major cities by October 24: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Sunil Mittal has also hinted that Airtel may introduce 5G services around the same time.

    Smartphone makers have also been preparing for the 5G network's launch for some time, and the bulk of new phones sold in the nation support the 5G network. But what about older phones? Do they support the 5G network? Most firms promote the 5G connection function in their smartphones, but if you're still unsure whether your phone supports the 5G network, here's a step-by-step tutorial to assist you out.

    Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android device.
    Step 2: Locate and choose the 'Wi-Fi and Network' choices. Depending on the OEM, certain phones may have 'Network and Internet' or just 'Network.'
    Step 4: Select 'SIMs' or 'SIM and Network'.
    Step 5: Scroll down and choose 'Preferred network type.'
    Step 6: If your smartphone supports the 5G network, you will see the 5G choice among the 4G and 3G options. If you do not see the 5G option in this area, it means that your phone does not support the 5G network.

