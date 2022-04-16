5 things to keep in mind before buying a tablet

Since many brands are offering tablets with different features and sizes, choosing the right tablet for your budget and needs can be a daunting task. Let us know 5 big things that you must see before taking the tablet.

A tablet is generally lightweight, compact, portable and easy to carry around without compromising on the size of the display. Whether watching movies or gaming on the big screen, tablets fill the gap between a smartphone and a laptop in terms of screen size and performance. However, when someone buys a tablet, there are some things that an individual needs to check before taking the tablet.

1 Display:

If you are planning to get a tablet for watching movies and videos, make sure it comes with a high-quality screen and speakers. There are many display technologies available in the market to get you the best picture quality depending on your budget. The tablet is mostly dominated by OLEDs and IPS LCD panels. For the best image and video quality, the tablet should have an OLED display as it is dark, viewing angle, good colour reproduction and high contrast as compared to the LCD panel.

2 Screen Size:

As with most screen products, which screen size tablet you buy depends mostly on your personal preference. If you are buying a tablet for entertainment purposes or for work, then you should go for a tablet with larger screen size. Since the large display gives you a good immersive experience in movies and games. Larger displays will also provide more screen space for apps, web browsing and more. Large screen sizes will also help in creative artistic works like painting, drawing, sketching etc.

3 Processor, Storage and RAM:

Before buying a tablet, apart from the OS, you have to consider other things such as processor, storage and RAM. If you are buying a tablet to run heavy apps and games, then you should opt for a powerful processor that has large RAM, as this will ensure that you can run apps and games more smoothly with no lag. Plus, the larger storage will let you store more of your files at any time, be it movies, apps, or games.

4 Battery Life and Fast Charging:

Taking a tablet, you should also see how much battery life the company is claiming with the tablet. Large batteries are especially important to make sure they don't run out in the middle of watching movies, playing games, or doing work. Before buying a tablet, make sure that the tablet comes with long battery life.

5 Connectivity:

Most tablets come with either Wi-Fi only connectivity options or Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity such as both 4G and 5G. Since tablets with 4G and 5G connectivity support are more expensive than Wi-Fi-only variants. If you decide to buy a Wi-Fi-only tablet, you can always share your smartphone's Wi-Fi hotspot for Internet connectivity. Therefore, before taking a tablet, make sure that it has good internet connectivity.

Also Read: Want to deactivate your Twitter account? Here is a step-by-step guide

Also Read: iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

Also Read: iQoo Z6 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Know expected features and price

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

Also Read: Apple working on gaming controller? Here's what new patents suggest