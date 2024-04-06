3 major reasons why waiting for iOS 17.5 update is worth it

The iOS 17.5 beta version is already giving us a teaser on what to expect from the final version which will be rolling out in May, and here’s a look at what we have spotted in the latest beta version.

With the release of iOS 17.4, iPhone users were able to preview new features exclusive to the EU that would drastically alter the experience of using iPhones. However, at this point, we are concentrating on iOS 17.5, which is probably the final update before Apple releases iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 in June.

Although it is anticipated that Apple would maintain its exclusive features for iPhone customers in the EU, there is still much more that the corporation may reveal. Here's a look at what we have found in the most recent iOS 17.5 beta to get a taste of what to anticipate from the final version, which will be released in May.

Install Apps Via Website

Finally, EU users of Apple products may download programs from the developer website instead of being restricted to the App Store's selection. Apple has been accused of obtaining money from developers for the installations of its applications and, for security-related reasons, preventing access to these apps from outside sources. However, the EU verdict has compelled Apple to open the gates, so customers in the EU who are able to obtain the iOS 17.5 beta version can benefit from this modification.

Option to disable tracking devices

At last, Apple and Google are taking action on the issue of AirTags being used improperly to track individuals without their consent. The iOS 17.5 beta contains code that advises disabling these monitoring devices, and even non-Apple ones will be available to iPhone owners starting next month.

Design changes

It has been noted that the iOS 17.5 beta release includes minor design adjustments to the podcast widget on the home screen, among other apps, including Apple Books. The iOS 17.5 beta is still in its early stages, and before the final release occurs next month, we anticipate additional features to be included in the upcoming beta versions.