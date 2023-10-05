‘If no one honks at signal, iPhone 14 price will go down by…’: Flipkart’s offer takes Internet by storm

Flipkart's creative marketing campaign for the Big Billion Days sale, including quirky promotions like reducing iPhone 14 prices if no honking occurs, has garnered attention and praise on social media, generating excitement for the upcoming sale.

Flipkart's marketing prowess in the lead-up to the Big Billion Days sale has been the talk of the town. They are pulling out all the stops to promote the iPhone 14 and attract more shoppers to their sale.

In a bid to clarify their unique offer, Flipkart recently announced a quirky promotion: "If your boss gives you a day off for the AFG vs. IND match, the iPhone 14 price will drop by Rs 4000 on Big Billion Days." They've taken their marketing game up a notch by putting up a billboard on a flyover that boldly declares, "If no one honks at this signal, iPhone 14 price will drop by Rs 3000 on Big Billion Days."



The internet has been buzzing with excitement over Flipkart's creative offers and marketing strategies. Users have been quick to praise the marketing team for their ingenuity.

One witty user, Rupak Bardhan (@wittydrift), humorously remarked, "I'll make sure my wife doesn't honk either; just give me an additional Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 14 🙏🏼."



With the Big Billion Days sale set to kick off on October 8th, Flipkart has successfully generated a buzz with its enticing offers, particularly surrounding the iPhone 14. Another user chimed in, "No one listens to the horns anyway, so the task is already accomplished if no one hears it 🌚."

Flipkart's innovative marketing campaign has certainly captured the attention of the masses, adding an element of humour to its promotional efforts.