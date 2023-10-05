Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘If no one honks at signal, iPhone 14 price will go down by…’: Flipkart’s offer takes Internet by storm

    Flipkart's creative marketing campaign for the Big Billion Days sale, including quirky promotions like reducing iPhone 14 prices if no honking occurs, has garnered attention and praise on social media, generating excitement for the upcoming sale.
     

    'If no one honks at signal, iPhone 14 price will go down by...': Flipkart's offer takes Internet by storm vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Flipkart's marketing prowess in the lead-up to the Big Billion Days sale has been the talk of the town. They are pulling out all the stops to promote the iPhone 14 and attract more shoppers to their sale.

    In a bid to clarify their unique offer, Flipkart recently announced a quirky promotion: "If your boss gives you a day off for the AFG vs. IND match, the iPhone 14 price will drop by Rs 4000 on Big Billion Days." They've taken their marketing game up a notch by putting up a billboard on a flyover that boldly declares, "If no one honks at this signal, iPhone 14 price will drop by Rs 3000 on Big Billion Days."

    Flipkart sale 2023: Dank offer is VALID on iPhone 14, leaves internet in splits

    The internet has been buzzing with excitement over Flipkart's creative offers and marketing strategies. Users have been quick to praise the marketing team for their ingenuity.

    One witty user, Rupak Bardhan (@wittydrift), humorously remarked, "I'll make sure my wife doesn't honk either; just give me an additional Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 14 🙏🏼."

    Flipkart sale 2023 date ANNOUNCED! Check expected deals on Google, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

    With the Big Billion Days sale set to kick off on October 8th, Flipkart has successfully generated a buzz with its enticing offers, particularly surrounding the iPhone 14. Another user chimed in, "No one listens to the horns anyway, so the task is already accomplished if no one hears it 🌚."

    Flipkart's innovative marketing campaign has certainly captured the attention of the masses, adding an element of humour to its promotional efforts.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 series launched New Tensor G3 chipset easy to repair curvier design check features price colours gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series launched: New Tensor G3 chipset, easy to repair, curvier design & more

    Google Pixel Watch 2 with improved battery life focus on health fitness launched check features price availability gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 with improved battery life and focus on health features launched

    Upcoming Apple Pencil to come with USB C support and magnetic different tips gcw

    Upcoming Apple Pencil to come with USB-C support and magnetic different tips?

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED You can buy it under Rs 40000 check details gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 deal REVEALED! You can buy it under Rs 40,000

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Google Pixel 7a available for Rs 31499 Check out how deal works gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: Pixel 7a available for Rs 31,499; Check out how deal works

    Recent Stories

    UAE: Plastic bags to be banned in THIS emirate from January 2024; Check anr

    UAE: Plastic bags to be banned in THIS emirate from January 2024; Check

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna vkp

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal Yadav romantic song Baj Jai Chhagal is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's romantic song ‘Baj Jai Chhagal’ is not to be missed

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds 'The Vaccine War', urges everyone to watch the film RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds 'The Vaccine War', urges everyone to watch the film

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon