WWE stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW debut at Forbidden Door

Claudio Castagnoli wrestled under the ring name Cesaro in WWE before being released earlier this year. He left WWE in February 2022 before debuting in AEW at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

It was an extraordinary moment for pro-wrestling fans on Sunday. During the Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV), jointly hosted by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Cesaro made his AEW debut. He has retained his original name Claudio Castagnoli as the ring name in the promotion as he joined the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, standing in for an injured Bryan Danielson to face and defeat Zack Sabre Jr.. It was his first pro-wrestling appearance since February 2022, when he left WWE after his contract with the company expired.

Consequently, most of the WWE superstars were shocked at Castagnoli’s AEW debut, and they took to their Twitter handles to express the same. While former Women’s Champion Becky Lynch wrote, “@ClaudioCSRO Yessssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!”, the New Day’s King Xavier Woods wrote, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”.

Also, former Women’s Champion Naomi noted, “@ClaudioCSRO that’s the tweet. 😍 @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO 😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills. 💪”, whereas former Tag-Team champion Bubba Ray Dudley penned, “Nice little pop for Claudio. Totally deserves it.” AEW’s former women’s champion Britt Baker expressed her astonishment and authored, “CLAUDIO🇨🇭#ForbiddenDoor @AdamColePro’s Uno shoes must have summoned him.”

While AEW’s Evin Uno recorded, “Evil Uno is co-workers with Claudio Castagnoli.”, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara registered, “I can’t wait to beat up Claudio!” On the other hand, AEW’s Eddie Kingston reported, “Well, look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha”. Also, former WWE superstar Lana documented, “Wow !!!!!!!!! Congrats! @ClaudioCSRO! 🔥🔥🔥”