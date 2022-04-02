WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions: Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

WWE is ready for WrestleMania 38, starting Saturday night. On the same note, we present the preview and prediction of the matches on Saturday.

It is expected to be the most stupendous two-night event in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) history. Starting Saturday, WrestleMania 38 will be held for two days, as 14 matches (seven each) are scheduled. As fans look ahead to some riveting matches, along with some surprise returns, we present the preview and predict the winners of the same for Saturday.

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (Raw Women's Championship)

Becky squashed Bianca for the title at SummerSlam last year in under 30 seconds. Since then, the two are yet to have a match with a good finish. As WrestleMania 38 sets up the stage for them, things have gotten a bit personal after Bianca cut Becky's hair last Monday. We expect an intense clash in this pre-event match.

Prediction: Bianca wins

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz and Logan Paul

The Miz has heavily insulted the Mysterios of late. Although the former is lucky to have Paul by his side, it is unsure if the latter likes everything he does. As the Mysterios seek revenge on Miz, there is a chance that Paul could doublecross Miz, setting up an easy win for the Mysterios.

Prediction: Mysterios win

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

This rivalry has been going on since last year. As it is slated to end at WrestleMania 38, the feud is likely to implode after Corbin stole McIntyre's sword and even insulted his late mother. The livid Scottish will do everything possible to destroy Corbin, while the latter's partner Madcap Moss might not be enough to save him.

Prediction: McIntyre wins

The Usos vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The Usos have done a fine job as the champions. However, they might be in for a challenge against Nakamura and Boogs. But, with the Usos at times known to use wrong measures to get away, it could go against their opponent this term too.

Prediction: Usos retain

The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

The New Day suffered a setback following Big E's injury. However, it led to King Woods' arrival, and along with Kingston, they look to eradicate Sheamus and Holland, who have been humiliating the New Day of late.

Prediction: New Day wins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Mystery Opponent of Vice McMahon's choosing

Rollins was unsure of heading into WrestleMania this year until WWE Chairman Mr McMahon stepped in. While Rollins will have a match at the Grandest Stage, his opponent remains a mystery. Reports have heavily indicated that his opponent would be a returning Cody Rhodes, who is jumping ship from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Although some reports even state that Rhodes might back out, it seems unlikely that WWE will mess things up at the last moment, although it might have McMahon's son Shane as a backup plan.

Prediction: Rhodes wins

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Ronda picking Charlotte over Becky came as a surprise after the former won the Royal Rumble this year. However, it seems like it was the right choice, as the rivalry between the two is scaling extremely high, with both taking a personal jab at each other. Also, since WWE treats Ronda superior to Charlotte, the former will likely have the upper hand on Saturday, winning the SD Women's title for the first time.

Prediction: Ronda wins

Event details

Date and day: April 2, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Time: 5.30 AM IST (Sunday - April 3)

Where to watch (TV): Ten 1, Ten 3 and Ten 4 (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): SONY LIV