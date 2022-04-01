WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

WWE WrestleMania 38 will happen on Saturday and Sunday. On Thursday night, WWE revealed the stage for the event, which indeed looks stupendous.

The pro-wrestling fans are eagerly waiting for Saturday and Sunday to witness the greatest spectacle in the industry, as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) conducts WrestleMania 38. The two-night event will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. On Thursday night, WWE revealed the stage of the event at the venue in the presence of the comedy group Dude Perfect.

Tyler Toney of the group threw a rugby ball from high up the gallery into a hoop placed on the ground as the pyros shot out to reveal the marvellous stage of WrestleMania 38. Pyros followed it to the venue's roof, which gave it an even stunning look. WWE commentator Michael Cole conducted the entire stage-reveal ceremony, and his co-commentator Pat McAfee also kicked a ball into the hoop to trigger more pyros.

ALSO READ: WWE - Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania 38 will have 14 matches in total. The main events would be a couple of title matches. On Saturday, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair takes on 2022 Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey for the championship. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match on Sunday.

WWE fans eagerly await Seth Rollins' match against a mystery opponent chosen by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. While reports suggest that it is most likely to be Cody Rhodes, who is expected to make his return at WrestleMania 38, new information also indicates that he could decide to back out. Also, it has been rumoured that if Cody pulls the plug, Vince's son Shane could be the backup plan.