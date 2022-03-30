WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

Seth Rollins is finally on his way to WWE WrestleMania 38 and will face an unnamed opponent. While Cody Rhodes is being tipped as his opponent, Shane McMahon could spring in a surprise.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins is eventually on his way to WrestleMania 38. On Saturday, he will be taking on a mystery opponent, as announced by Vince McMahon on Monday. While fans are wondering it could be a returning Cody Rhodes, it also seems like McMahon can pull off a surprise, and his opponent could turn out to be his son Shane McMahon.

As per PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Shane is on his way back to WWE. He was let go by the company after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) in January as the company officials were not impressed by his bookings for the show. Nevertheless, it remains unclear what role he is coming back in.

ALSO READ: WWE - Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

“There is no word at this time whether McMahon will be appearing on the PPV yet, but we are told he will be in town for the entire Wrestlemania weekend,” said Johnson in a tweet. On the other hand, Shane tweeted, “Cannot wait for @WWE’s return to @ATTStadium for TWO NIGHTS on April 2nd and 3rd! As a flashback, I was honoured and privileged to perform in front of sold-out crowd for #WrestleMania 32 with this man. @undertaker”.

The WWE fans are desperately hoping for Rollins’ opponent to be Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals, while there is every indication from the sources that it is most certainly to be so. However, WWE and its chairman McMahon have played deaf years before, and this whole plot could turn out to be a swerve. But rest assured, fans will hate it, and Shane will be subject to heavy boos from the crowd.

ALSO READ: Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama

Nonetheless, it looks unlikely that Shane will be making an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, while his comeback will be in some backstage capacity. WWE is yet to officially confirm that Rhodes has signed with WWE, while trusted sources have already indicated that he has inked the deal a couple of weeks back. Upon Rhodes’ return, he will become the first big name to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and his first WWE appearance since 2016.