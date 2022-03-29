WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Seth Rollins, who has been vocal about being without an opponent at WrestleMania 38. However, he has now been assured of the same. While his opponent remains a mystery, fans believe it is most likely Cody Rhodes.

On Monday morning, Rollins was summoned to the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The former had shared the same text message from McMahon a couple of days earlier on his social media handles. As Rollins entered the building, he was asked to wait by the front-office woman for a few minutes before being requested to enter McMahon's office.

Rollins seemed to be in his usual dance mood as he entered McMahon's office with a cool head. The latter told him that WrestleMania 38 would be "stupendous", and it will be incomplete without Rollins competing. It was then that McMahon assured him of his match at the Grandest Stage on Saturday night.

However, McMahon kept it a mystery when Rollins asked him about his opponent. Instead, the former told him that he would get to know about his opponent once he stepped into the ring at WrestleMania. Following the same, fans at the arena on Monday Night RAW began to chant Rhodes' name, while they even took to social media to create a meme fest.

Rhodes has been heavily subjected to a move to WWE from his former employer, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While multiple sources within the WWE have confirmed his signing, he is seemingly set to become the first significant name from AEW to jump ship. Rhodes' only stint in WWE was a decade long, between 2006-16, before moving to the independent circuit and eventually becoming the Executive Vice-President of AEW between 2018-22.