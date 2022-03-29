Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

    Seth Rollins is finally assured of a match at WWE WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. However, his opponent remains a mystery as fans begin Cody Rhodes memes.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38 by Vince McMahon; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    It has been a tumultuous few weeks for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Seth Rollins, who has been vocal about being without an opponent at WrestleMania 38. However, he has now been assured of the same. While his opponent remains a mystery, fans believe it is most likely Cody Rhodes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    On Monday morning, Rollins was summoned to the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The former had shared the same text message from McMahon a couple of days earlier on his social media handles. As Rollins entered the building, he was asked to wait by the front-office woman for a few minutes before being requested to enter McMahon's office.

    ALSO READ: Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama

    Rollins seemed to be in his usual dance mood as he entered McMahon's office with a cool head. The latter told him that WrestleMania 38 would be "stupendous", and it will be incomplete without Rollins competing. It was then that McMahon assured him of his match at the Grandest Stage on Saturday night.

    However, McMahon kept it a mystery when Rollins asked him about his opponent. Instead, the former told him that he would get to know about his opponent once he stepped into the ring at WrestleMania. Following the same, fans at the arena on Monday Night RAW began to chant Rhodes' name, while they even took to social media to create a meme fest.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

    Rhodes has been heavily subjected to a move to WWE from his former employer, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While multiple sources within the WWE have confirmed his signing, he is seemingly set to become the first significant name from AEW to jump ship. Rhodes' only stint in WWE was a decade long, between 2006-16, before moving to the independent circuit and eventually becoming the Executive Vice-President of AEW between 2018-22.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero snt

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero

    football It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash snt

    It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Russia Ukraine War Was Chelsea owner Roman Ibramovich poisoned in Kyiv snt

    Russia-Ukraine War: Was Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich poisoned in Kyiv?

    Recent Stories

    football qatar world cup 2022 play-offs North Macedonia players to get 500000 euros if they shock Ronaldo Portugal snt

    North Macedonia players to get 500,000 euros if they shock Ronaldo's Portugal

    WhatsApp testing Media File Size feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB Report gcw

    WhatsApp testing 'Media File Size' feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB: Report

    What is Alopecia Areata the hair loss disorder Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from drb

    What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

    Did you know Oscar winner Will Smith shared screen with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday? RBA

    Did you know Oscar winner Will Smith shared screen with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday?

    Did Virat Kohli miss out on having Jasprit Bumrah in Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in Indian Premier League IPL 2014?-ayh

    Did Virat Kohli miss out on having Jasprit Bumrah in RCB in IPL 2014?

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon