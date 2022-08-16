Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle it out with Chelsea to sign Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Will the Gabonese star replace want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford?

Manchester United's horrendous start to the Premier League season, amidst the transfer saga surrounding legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly forced the club to consider signing a new forward. A day after reports suggested that the Red Devils are considering signing Leicester City's Jamie Vardy comes a new rumour that the club has joined the race to sign Chelsea target and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The news of Manchester United gearing up to sign the former Arsenal captain comes amidst reports suggesting the club stars have made an SOS call to the board to bring a new striker before the summer transfer window ends on September 1.

Also read: 'We need help': Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils are keen to make a move for the Gabonese international to solve the crisis the club is facing in their forward department. The news comes after Manchester United suffered two shock defeats against Brighton and Brentford, which has landed them at the bottom of the Premier League table.

United's consideration to sign Aubameyang came even as the report stated that Chelsea is in talks with Barcelona regarding the transfer of the striker. The Catalan club is said to have set a 30 million euros price tag for the 33-year-old.

According to reports, Manchester United and Atlético Madrid are in talks over the signing of Matheus Cunha. Aubameyang is a more practical option because Los Colchoneros want more than 50 million euros in exchange for his services. Meanwhile, the Gabonese star has insisted that he is content at Barcelona and is not considering leaving the team, despite the rumours linking him to a move away from the club.

Also read: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances'

Manchester United could reportedly be offered the chance to sign one of Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata as Atletico Madrid is linked with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Times reports that Erik ten Hag has changed his mind about trying to keep the Portuguese talisman at Old Trafford and that the Red Devils now appear willing to let him go.

If United wants to get rid of Ronaldo, they must set their sights a little higher. Ten Hag will need a reliable goal scorer to work with; thus, a world-class replacement is required. Despite his advanced age, the five-time Ballon d'Or led the team in scoring last season because players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho were unable to score consistently.

Also read: 'Darwin Nunez thinks he is Zidane': Liverpool striker trolled for headbutt in home debut