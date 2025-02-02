'Wife will be watching': Rohit Sharma admits to forgetting things with hilarious reply at BCCI Awards (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma’s habit of forgetting things is not something new for him as his teammates used to often recall the incident of a Mumbai cricketer forgetting his passport during his overseas tour.

Team India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma left the Indian cricketers with his hilarious reply on being asked about the habit of forgetting things during the BCCI Naman Awards in Mumbai on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized an awards ceremony to confer the players for their performance in international cricket last year. Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was bestowed with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour for a player by the BCCI.

Amid the BCCI awards ceremony, there were some fun and lighthearted moments. Captain Rohit Sharma drew laughter from his Indian teammates about his habit of forgetting things. Smriti Mandhana asked Rohit Sharma about the hobby he has picked up recently, to which the latter gave a hilarious reply that left the room in splits. 

“I don’t know. They tease me about forgetting. Obviously, it’s not a hobby but this is what they tease me about – that I forget my wallet, passport – which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back.” Rohit said. 

Mandhana followed up with another question to Rohit Sharma about the biggest thing he has ever forgotten. Team India's men's captain didn’t want to reveal it as he said that his wife would be watching the event live on TV. 

“I can’t say that. If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can’t say that. I will keep that to myself.” Rohit Sharma’s reply resulted in more laughter from the Indian cricketers who were presented for the BCCI Awards. 

Rohit Sharma’s habit of forgetting things is not something new for him as his teammates used to often recall the incident of a Mumbai cricketer forgetting his passport during his overseas tour. During the Indian team interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Rohit Sharma couldn’t recall the exact moments of the tournament’s final, which led to a laughter in the room. 

Recently, Rohit Sharma played Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir and scored 31 runs across two innings at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground at BKC in Mumbai. Rohit returned to play domestic cricket on the direction of the BCCI selectors and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to revive his form after a disastrous performance in the Test series against Australia. 

Rohit Sharma will return to action to lead Team India in the five-match ODI series against England, starting on February 6. This will be followed by the Champions Trophy, with India taking on Bangladesh on February 19 at Dubai International Stadium. 

