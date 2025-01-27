Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH)

Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev caused controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament by refusing to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali due to religious beliefs. He later apologized, clarifying his actions were not disrespectful. The incident sparked mixed reactions online and raised cultural and sportsmanship debates.

Uzbekistan Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev sparked controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament after he refused to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali before their fourth-round game. The incident, which was caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, leaving Vaishali visibly awkward as she extended her hand but received no response from Yakubboev.

The 23-year-old, who became a Grandmaster in 2019, later explained the situation on social media, stating that his refusal to shake hands was due to his religious beliefs and not out of disrespect. Yakubboev, who practices Islam, clarified that he does not touch women outside of his family due to his faith.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Yakubboev expressed his respect for Vaishali and her younger brother, R Praggnanandhaa, both of whom are considered top chess players in India. He assured his followers that his actions were not meant to offend Vaishali and apologized if she felt disrespected.

“I want to explain the situation that happened with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” Yakubboev wrote. “If I have offended her with my behaviour, I apologize.”

The controversy drew mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting Yakubboev for adhering to his personal beliefs, while others criticized him for his refusal to shake hands. Many online users pointed out that Yakubboev had previously shaken hands with other female players, sparking accusations of discrimination.

In his post, Yakubboev also explained that he had informed Romanian player Irina Bulmaga about his religious stance ahead of their eighth-round match. Bulmaga had understood his position and agreed to refrain from a handshake. However, Yakubboev mentioned that the tournament organizers had suggested he use a “Namaste” gesture instead of a handshake, which he complied with.

“I do not insist that others follow my beliefs. It is their choice whether they want to shake hands or not, or wear a hijab,” Yakubboev added.

Despite the awkward situation before the game, Vaishali did not offer a handshake after defeating Yakubboev. She currently has four points after eight rounds, while the Uzbek GM is on three points in the Challengers’ section.

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament continues, with Yakubboev’s actions remaining a hot topic of discussion. His refusal to shake hands has raised questions about personal beliefs, cultural sensitivity, and sportsmanship in competitive chess.

