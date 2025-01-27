Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH)

Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev caused controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament by refusing to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali due to religious beliefs. He later apologized, clarifying his actions were not disrespectful. The incident sparked mixed reactions online and raised cultural and sportsmanship debates.

Uzbek GM Yakubboev refuses handshake with Indian player Vaishali over 'religious' reasons, sparks row (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Uzbekistan Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev sparked controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament after he refused to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali before their fourth-round game. The incident, which was caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, leaving Vaishali visibly awkward as she extended her hand but received no response from Yakubboev.

The 23-year-old, who became a Grandmaster in 2019, later explained the situation on social media, stating that his refusal to shake hands was due to his religious beliefs and not out of disrespect. Yakubboev, who practices Islam, clarified that he does not touch women outside of his family due to his faith.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Yakubboev expressed his respect for Vaishali and her younger brother, R Praggnanandhaa, both of whom are considered top chess players in India. He assured his followers that his actions were not meant to offend Vaishali and apologized if she felt disrespected.

“I want to explain the situation that happened with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” Yakubboev wrote. “If I have offended her with my behaviour, I apologize.”

The controversy drew mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting Yakubboev for adhering to his personal beliefs, while others criticized him for his refusal to shake hands. Many online users pointed out that Yakubboev had previously shaken hands with other female players, sparking accusations of discrimination.

In his post, Yakubboev also explained that he had informed Romanian player Irina Bulmaga about his religious stance ahead of their eighth-round match. Bulmaga had understood his position and agreed to refrain from a handshake. However, Yakubboev mentioned that the tournament organizers had suggested he use a “Namaste” gesture instead of a handshake, which he complied with.

“I do not insist that others follow my beliefs. It is their choice whether they want to shake hands or not, or wear a hijab,” Yakubboev added.

Despite the awkward situation before the game, Vaishali did not offer a handshake after defeating Yakubboev. She currently has four points after eight rounds, while the Uzbek GM is on three points in the Challengers’ section.

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament continues, with Yakubboev’s actions remaining a hot topic of discussion. His refusal to shake hands has raised questions about personal beliefs, cultural sensitivity, and sportsmanship in competitive chess.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"You can't see me": WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before dmn

WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before (WATCH)

Pakistan's spin-web backfires against West Indies, drops to bottom of WTC 2025 points table after 120-run loss dmn

Pakistan's spin-web backfires against West Indies, drops to bottom of WTC 2025 points table after 120-run loss

Just never retire: Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return HRD

'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner successfully defends title, defeats Alexander Zverev in the final HRD

Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner successfully defends title, defeats Alexander Zverev in the final

Gill throws bat in frustration after controversially given out during Karnataka vs Punjab Ranji Trophy (WATCH) HRD

Shubman Gill throws bat in frustration after controversial dismissal in Ranji Trophy match

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy dmn

RG Kar rape-murder case: Victim's parents tell court they don't seek death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy

PHOTOS Urvashi Rautela inspired cocktail gowns for party ATG

(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela inspired cocktail gowns for party

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Nvni, Electronic Arts, Verizon And More: 6 Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career and more of Arvind Kejriwal's son gcw

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store shk

Is this China's moment? Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT on Apple app store

Recent Videos

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Injury: Three Fractures, Muscle Tear ahead of Chhaava Release

Video Icon
Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal Songs That Touched Millions of Hearts; Teri Ore to Rabne Bana Di Jodi

Video Icon
What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

What’s Next for TikTok Under Trump Administration? Oracle and THESE US Investors Eye a Deal

Video Icon
Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon