U19 Women's World Cup 2025: India successfully defend title with 9-wicket win over South Africa in final 

Indian women’s U19 team successfully defended their U19 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over first time finalist South Africa in the final at the Buayames Oval in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 2.

With a target of mere 83 set by South Africa, India chased it down with 9.4 overs overs to spare. Gongadi Trisha led the defending champions’ batting with an innings of 44 off 33 balls. She also formed a crucial unbeaten 71-run run partnership with Sanika Chalke, who scored an unbeaten 26 off 22 balls.

For South Africa, Kayla Reyneke tried to put a pressure on Indian batters early in the game by taking a wicket. Eventually, her effort went in vain. The Proteas' girls failed to defend the total. Reyneke was the best bowler for South Africa women’s as he registered figures 1/14 at an economy rate of 3.5 in her quota of four overs. While other bowlers failed to complement her effort.

With this victory, India women’s team became the first ever side to clinch back to back U19 World Cup title. In 2023, the Women in Blue won the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of Shefali Varma. This time, the Indian women’s team defended the title under the captaincy of wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini.

South Africa opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, the Proteas’ women decision to opt for batting completely backfired as the Indian bowlers bundled them for paltry 82 in 20 overs. Mieke van Voorst was the top-scorer for South Africa with 23 off 18 balls, while the opener Jemma Botha scored 16 off 14 balls. The rest of the batters failed to set up for the team when they were needed the most. Lack of contribution from top-order led to pressure on the middle-order and tailenders to carry on South Africa’s innings.

For India, Gongadi Trisha led the bowling attack brilliantly as she had picked three wickets while conceding just 15 runs in her quota of four overs. Parunika Sisodia (2/6), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Vaishnav Sharma (2/23) picked two wickets each. A collective bowling effort was the reason behind South Africa getting bundled out for 82, paving the way for India’s smooth chase and successful defending the title.

The Indian women’s team had an incredible campaign in the U19 Women’s World Cup as they remained unbeaten through the tournament. In the Group stage, India defeated West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka to make it to the Super six stage of the event. In the Super Six, India defeated Bangladesh and Scotland to qualify for the second consecutive semifinal, where they registered 9-wicket win over England to set up a title clash with South Africa.

The bowling all-rounder Gongadi Trisha was adjudged Player of the Tournament for her brilliant performance with the bat and bowl. Trisha became the first batter to amass 300 runs in a single edition of the U19 women’s world cup, scoring 309 runs in seven matches. Vaishnavi Sharma was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 17 wickets.

