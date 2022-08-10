Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after Commonwealth Games 2022

Two Pakistani boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah, have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

After the Commonwealth Games 2022, two Pakistani boxers have gone missing in Birmingham, according to the national federation, which made the announcement on Wednesday.

Boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah disappeared a few hours before the squad left for Islamabad, according to Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Nasir Tang.

The Birmingham CWG ended on Monday. "The travel documents, including their passports, are still with federation officials who accompanied the boxing team to the games," Tang said.

He said that Suleman and Nazeerullah's disappearance had been reported to the appropriate London authorities as well as the Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

According to Tang, the missing boxers' paperwork was kept in accordance with the usual operational process for all sportsmen travelling from Pakistan.

A four-person committee has been established by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to look into the case of the missing boxers.

Pakistan finished the Commonwealth Games with eight medals, including two gold, earned in weightlifting and the javelin throw, but no medals in the boxing tournament.

Two months had passed since the national swimmer Faizan Akbar vanished while competing in the FINA World Championships in Hungary before the boxers went missing.

Akbar, however, skipped the competition entirely and vanished with his passport and other important paperwork hours after arriving in Budapest. Since June, no one could find him.

(With inputs from PTI)