Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova shocks Ons Jabeur to win Women's singles title

Marketa Vondrousova emerged victorious against Ons Jabeur to claim the prestigious Wimbledon women's singles title. The Czech player showcased her resilience by bouncing back after losing her initial two service games, ultimately clinching the match with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. Jabeur, who had previously reached the Wimbledon final in consecutive years, struggled against Vondrousova's left-handed style and made several unforced errors.

Despite a brief resurgence from Jabeur in the second set, Vondrousova remained composed and took full advantage of her opponent's inconsistency. Serving for the match, Vondrousova displayed nerves of steel and sealed her victory in a stylish manner, amidst the atmosphere under the roof of Centre Court.

"The comebacks aren’t easy you don’t know what to expect, I was hoping I could get back to this level and now this is happening. Thank you to my box, my little sister she is crying! I mean it is amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary. It’s great to have you guys here, I enjoyed the two weeks so much. I am so grateful and proud of myself. I made a bet with my coach, if I won a grand slam he was going to get a tattoo too – I think we are going to go tomorrow! I think I am going to have some beer, it was an exhausting few weeks. Thank you guys for the support!” said Vondrousova in the post-match interview