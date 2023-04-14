Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic suffers shocking Round 3 exit; Lorenzo Musetti 'struggles not to cry'

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic was ousted early in Round 3, as Lorenzo Musetti bested in a three-set thriller. While it is the latter's most significant career conquest so far, he was emotional post-win and "struggled not to cry".

Novak Djokovic of Serbia could have had a better start to the year's clay season. Participating in his maiden clay event of the year in the Monte-Carlo Masters, following an easy victory over Ivan Gakhov of Russia in Round 2 on Wednesday, he was ousted by Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Round 3, as the match went down to a three-setter wire, which spanned over three hours, including a rain break.

Djokovic was beaten 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, as it was the second quarterfinal of an ATP Masters tournament for Musetti. Djokovic, a two-time competition winner, won last in 2015. He struggled to get his grip and get going, which is unsurprising regarding the Serbian. He will now be heading to play the Srpska Open next week in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, an ATP 250 event to continue preparing for the clay season.

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - Amid rumours of divorce with Malik, RCB women's team mentor Sania spotted at Mumbai airport

In the meantime, Musetti was emotional after the success and said, "I am struggling not to cry. It was an emotional win because it was a long match. Three-hour match and was suspended by rain. It was not easy because it was a bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in recent days. I am proud of myself and can see it on the screen. I struggle not to cry because it is my dream."

"I couldn't find the right balance on [serve], particularly with the toss. I think we were returning better than serving. The rallies at the end were intense and long, and it was a tough battle, even for the physical and mental part. Beating Novak is something remarkable for me. I am just going to enjoy this win for at least half an hour, and then, I will rest, recover and be ready for the next battle with a friend and fellow Italian," concluded Musetti.