Australian Open 2025: Defending champion Sinner outclasses Shelton to set up men's title clash with Zverev

Jannik Sinner registered three straight sets victory over Ben Shelton - 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 in order to set up a title clash with German star Alexander Zverev, who received a walkover after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the match due to leg injury. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

The World No.1 Jannik Sinner has continued his quest to defend his Australian Open title as the Italian star defeated Ben Shelton of the USA in the semifinal of the men’s singles at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 24. 

Jannik Sinner registered three straight sets victory over Ben Shelton - 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 in order to set up a title clash with German star Alexander Zverev, who received a walkover after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the match due to leg injury. Sinner failed a hurdle in the opening set as Shelton pushed him to a tiebreak. However, the Italian maintained composure and clinched the first set of the semifinal clash. 

In the next two sets, Sinner used his baseline approach tactic to dominate Ben Shelton, breaking his serve several times with accuracy and powerful groundstrokes. Shelton seemed to have almost drained out of energy and lost his rhythm, which gave an advantage to Jannik Sinner to dictate the pace of the match and cruise to a convincing victory in order to enter his third Grand Slam final of his career. 

(More to follow…) 

