PM Modi interacts with Paralympians after historic campaign in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Paralympic heroes at his residence after a historic campaign in Paris. The Indian team secured 29 medals at the recently concluded Games in the French capital, bettering the previous record of 19 achieved three years ago in Tokyo. India finished at the 18th spot in the standings, with seven golds, nine silvers and 13 bronzes.

PM Modi asked the athletes to share their experience of Paris Games and many including high jumper Nishad Kumar, Javelin star Sumi Antil and Judoka Kapil Parmar among others shared their experiences.

Antil won a second successive Paralympic gold medal in the men's Javelin throw F64 event courtesy of launching the javelin to a distance of 70.11m. "This is my back-to-back second gold medal. I still remember when I won a gold in Tokyo, you took a promise from me that 'I want two gold medals from you'. So the second one is for you because before the Paralympics I was pretty nervous reading the article 'Most favourite to defend gold," Antil said.

"My name was also on that list. But when I spoke to you on August 20, I remember that Tokyo moment that I had to do it again. My whole team, the physio and the coach are thankful to you as we feel if I win a medal, we'll get to meet you and talk to you. So, thank you," the 26-year-old added.

Navdeep Singh, who won India's final medal at the Paris Games, by clinching gold in the men's Javelin throw F41 event, presented a cap to PM Modi and asked him to sign his jacket. PM Modi shared the lightsome moment on Instagram, describing it as 'a very touching gesture' by his friend and India's pride.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked Navdeep about the viral video following his recent triumph. The Para-athlete responded, "Last time (Tokyo Paralympics 2021), I had finished fourth. Before leaving for Paris, I had promised you, so the promise has been fulfilled."

