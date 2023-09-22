Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Loving 1st taste of BIC': MotoGP apologises after distorted map of India fuels controversy

    MotoGP India made a quick correction of the India map after a social media uproar, sparked by a user named Ajeet Bharti, who noticed an error in the map displayed during a practice session. The initial map omitted the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Bharti's post drew attention to the issue, prompting MotoGP India to swiftly rectify it.

    Sports MotoGP corrects India map error after social media controversy osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    MotoGP found itself in a controversy when it initially displayed an incorrect map of India during its live-streaming of a practice session, omitting the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This discrepancy was brought to light by a vigilant social media user named Ajeet Bharti, who identified himself as a journalist. In a post on X, Bharti shared a screenshot of the erroneous map and tagged both MotoGP and Dorna Sports, the exclusive rights holder of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix since 1991. He also directed the issue to the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Promptly addressing the concern, MotoGP India rectified the map to accurately represent the country. Bharti emphasized the importance of swift corrections to such errors and urged against their repetition during qualifying and the main race. As the MotoGP event in India kicks off, the spotlight is on the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, marking a significant milestone in the world of two-wheeler racing.

    This event is made possible through the collaboration of Dorna Sports, the longstanding rights holder of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix, and Fairstreet Sports. Fairstreet Sports holds the rights to organize the MotoGP race in India from 2023 to 2029, heralding a new era in the nation's motorsports history.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
