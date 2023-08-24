Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen prepare for FIDE World Cup 'Tiebreaker'

Rising chess sensation Praggnanandhaa and reigning champion Magnus Carlsen are set for an intense tiebreaker in the FIDE World Cup final following a drawn first game. Praggnanandhaa, known for his remarkable achievements at a young age, faces off against the formidable World No. 1 Carlsen, making this a highly anticipated showdown.

Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen are set to compete in a tiebreaker after their first game in the FIDE World Cup final ended in a draw after 35 moves. Praggnanandhaa initially held the lead but couldn't sustain it, finding himself falling behind in the match.

Congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa for an outstanding FIDE Chess World Cup journey to the Finals.



My best wishes for the title match against Magnus Carlsen.



More than a billion Indians are cheering for you.🏆🇮🇳

Today, both players are gearing up for the second game of the finals. Praggnanandhaa's triumph in the tiebreak against Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals paved the way for his advancement to face Carlsen in the championship match at the FIDE World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, an Indian chess prodigy, rose to prominence as the fourth-youngest GrandMaster in the history of the sport. He also earned the distinction of becoming the youngest International Master in chess at the tender age of ten. Claiming victory in the "World Youth Chess Championship" at the age of seven, Praggnanandhaa demonstrated his remarkable talent from an early age. Born on August 10, 2005, in Padi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, he falls under the Leo zodiac sign. Presently, he is attending Chennai's Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, currently in the tenth grade as of 2023.

Hailing from a nuclear family, Praggnanandhaa's father works in banking, while his sister also boasts chess prowess, being a Women's Grandmaster and a winner of various tiers of the girls' world youth chess championship. Although Praggnanandhaa's exact income remains undisclosed, he is associated with Play Magnus, a significant online chess business, contributing to his estimated net worth of around $1 million (83 Lakhs Indian rupees).

Praggnanandhaa's accomplishments are impressive, including winning the World Youth Chess Championships Under-8 title in 2013 and attaining FIDE Master status at the age of seven. At ten years, ten months, and nineteen days, he became the youngest international master chess player ever by clinching the Under-10 title in 2015. Notably, he secured the 2017 World Junior Chess Championship, becoming the game's youngest grandmaster. He earned his second grandmaster status on April 17, 2018, and a third grandmaster title on June 23, 2018, at the Gredine Open in Italy. In October 2019, he emerged as the victor in the Under-18 division of the World Youth Championships.