Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    Pakistan snooker player Majid Ali, known for his Asian Under-21 silver medal, has taken his own life in Samundri, Punjab. Battling depression since his playing days, the 28-year-old used a wood-cutting machine to end his life.

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Majid Ali, a prominent snooker player from Pakistan who had earned the Asian Under-21 silver medal, has sadly taken his own life in his hometown of Samundri near Faisalabad, Punjab. The 28-year-old athlete had been struggling with depression since his playing days, and according to the police, he used a wood-cutting machine to end his life. Majid had proudly represented Pakistan in numerous international events and had achieved a high ranking within the national snooker circuit.

    This devastating incident follows the recent loss of another esteemed snooker player, Muhammad Bilal, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Majid's brother, Umar, revealed that Majid had been battling depression since his teenage years and that the condition had resurfaced recently, leading to this tragic outcome. Umar expressed shock and disbelief, stating that they never expected Majid to take such a drastic step.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

    Alamgir Sheikh, the chairman of Pakistan Billiards and Snooker, expressed deep sorrow over Majid's death and highlighted his talent and potential to bring glory to Pakistan. Sheikh emphasised that Majid had no financial issues, indicating that the sport of snooker has gained significant prominence in the country, thanks to accomplished players like Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif, who have won World and Asian Championship titles. Some players have even transitioned to the professional circuit.

    The snooker community mourns the loss of Majid Ali, recognising the immense talent that he possessed and the aspirations he carried for Pakistan.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

    cricket Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore osf

    Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore

    cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

    cricket Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India osf

    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

    football Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil osf

    Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil

    Recent Stories

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon