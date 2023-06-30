Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

Pakistan snooker player Majid Ali, known for his Asian Under-21 silver medal, has taken his own life in Samundri, Punjab. Battling depression since his playing days, the 28-year-old used a wood-cutting machine to end his life.

Majid Ali, a prominent snooker player from Pakistan who had earned the Asian Under-21 silver medal, has sadly taken his own life in his hometown of Samundri near Faisalabad, Punjab. The 28-year-old athlete had been struggling with depression since his playing days, and according to the police, he used a wood-cutting machine to end his life. Majid had proudly represented Pakistan in numerous international events and had achieved a high ranking within the national snooker circuit.

This devastating incident follows the recent loss of another esteemed snooker player, Muhammad Bilal, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Majid's brother, Umar, revealed that Majid had been battling depression since his teenage years and that the condition had resurfaced recently, leading to this tragic outcome. Umar expressed shock and disbelief, stating that they never expected Majid to take such a drastic step.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

Alamgir Sheikh, the chairman of Pakistan Billiards and Snooker, expressed deep sorrow over Majid's death and highlighted his talent and potential to bring glory to Pakistan. Sheikh emphasised that Majid had no financial issues, indicating that the sport of snooker has gained significant prominence in the country, thanks to accomplished players like Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif, who have won World and Asian Championship titles. Some players have even transitioned to the professional circuit.

The snooker community mourns the loss of Majid Ali, recognising the immense talent that he possessed and the aspirations he carried for Pakistan.